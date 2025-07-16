Leadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Announces Significant Minority Investment from KKR

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ghSMART, a premier global leadership advisory firm, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that funds managed by KKR will acquire a significant minority stake in ghSMART (the “Company”). ghSMART partners with CEOs, boards, and investors to develop effective executive teams and support high-stakes leadership decisions. ghSMART’s founder, partners, and employees will retain majority ownership in the business and the current management team, led by CEO Jeff McLean, will continue to lead the company in their current roles. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This investment marks a pivotal moment as ghSMART celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Geoff Smart, ghSMART’s Chairman, the Company pioneered the leadership advisory industry and serves many of the world’s most influential organizations across Fortune 500 companies, leading asset management firms and non-profits. ghSMART has completed nearly 30,000 leadership assessments and more than 5,000 C-Suite advisory engagements to-date with a 98% client satisfaction rate.1 KKR will support ghSMART’s growth by helping to expand the Company’s client base and further develop its digital product offerings.

"About a year ago, ghSMART began a thoughtful search to identify the right value-added investor," said Smart. "Today, we are beyond proud to announce an investment from KKR. This not only aligns with our strategic vision but also reinforces our commitment to being a culture-first employee-owned firm. With KKR’s support, we are well-positioned to invest intelligently to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

ghSMART CEO Jeff McLean added, "This investment is truly a full-circle moment for the firm. Thirty years ago, KKR generously provided data to Geoff for his Ph.D. dissertation on management assessment in private equity, which facilitated the founding of ghSMART. With KKR's backing, we aim to expand our services to assist even more organizations in unlocking value through strategic leadership hiring and high-stakes decision-making."

“At KKR, we have long recognized that talent is the foundation upon which companies create value for their stakeholders,” said Chris Harrington, Partner at KKR. “The Company stood out to us due to its incredibly high customer satisfaction, proving that ghSMART is synonymous with leadership excellence. We look forward to helping the Company build upon its success and reputation to deliver even greater impact for clients in the years ahead.”

KKR is making its investment in ghSMART through its Ascendant Fund, which invests in middle market businesses in North America as part of KKR’s Americas Private Equity platform. Following the close of the transaction, KKR will support ghSMART in helping further expand its employee ownership program for all of the company’s 173 employees. Since 2011, more than 65 KKR portfolio companies have awarded billions of dollars of total equity value to over 160,000 non-senior management employees.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to ghSMART. Dechert LLP served as legal advisors to KKR.

About ghSMART

ghSMART is the trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors on leadership strategies that drive performance and transformation. Combining rigorous assessments with analytics, ghSMART supports its clients in building exceptional teams and achieving their most ambitious goals. Founded on the belief that leadership is the most powerful force for good, ghSMART remains a pioneer in leadership advisory, with a legacy of bestselling books and industry accolades.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.