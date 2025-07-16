H2o.Ai Announces Availability of H2O AI Cloud in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

SEATTLE & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the world’s leading Agentic AI company and a pioneer in Sovereign AI with secure, on-premise and air-gapped deployments or in the cloud, today announced the availability of H2O AI Cloud in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including H2O.ai’s AI Cloud solution using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

H2O AI Cloud helps organizations accelerate AI adoption, reduce risk, and optimize resource allocation across departments, while ensuring secure handling of sensitive or regulated data. This solution enables customers to rapidly build and deploy AI models without managing infrastructure, thanks to its fully hosted, secure, and scalable AutoML platform.

"H2O AI Cloud in AWS Marketplace provides customers with an efficient way to access our H2O Hybrid Cloud solution, assisting them to buy and deploy agent solutions quickly and easily," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "Our customers in financial services, healthcare, and technology industries are already using these capabilities to advance the development of agents and agent-driven workflows, showcasing the real-world benefits of H2O AI Cloud.”

H2O AI Cloud delivers essential capabilities including automated machine learning (AutoML), a no-code AI app studio, and seamless model deployment and monitoring. These features empower customers to rapidly build, deploy, and scale AI models across their organizations while maintaining control, security, and transparency.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a vendor-hosted solution, H2O AI Cloud offers advanced agentic capabilities through seamless integration with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), while also enabling and fine-tuning agent performance for non-MCP resources. H2O.ai’s AI Agents are exceptional problem solvers—highly adaptable and capable of addressing virtually any use case. Designed to operate across the full agentic toolspace both within and external to AWS, H2O.ai’s Agentic solutions consistently deliver across all agent functions. This enables customers to seamlessly connect with other AWS services and flexibly deploy across their AWS environment.

To learn more about H2O AI Cloud in AWS Marketplace, visit AWS Marketplace. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built GenAI applications on their private data. Trusted by 20,000+ global organizations, and over half of the Fortune 500, H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Singtel, Chipotle, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

H2O.ai partners include Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), NVIDIA, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 117 Availability Zones within 37 geographic regions, with announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Chile, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.