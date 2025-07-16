Glean Announces Availability in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI leader Glean today announced its availability in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy Glean’s horizontal AI platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Glean uniquely helps organizations access and understand company knowledge and web data, take action with an AI assistant, and automate workflows with enterprise-grade AI agents - boosting productivity and enabling smarter, faster work enterprise-wide - and creates unique optionality for AWS customers to choose the leading Workplace AI solution.

"We're excited to offer Glean in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category," said Jay Philip, VP of Partnerships at Glean. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our AI solutions - all grounded in the full context of their organization, helping them simplify procurement, take advantage of AWS spend commitments, and accelerate agent adoption with faster time-to-value, and enterprise-ready governance from day one."

Glean delivers enterprise search, an AI-powered assistant, and advanced agent capabilities, powered by an open, horizontal Work AI platform. By creating a secure, permissions-aware index of enterprise context, Glean gives agents - whether built in Glean or on platforms like Amazon Bedrock - the grounding they need to take action. With access to the latest models from Anthropic and Amazon Nova Pro 1.0 via the model hub, and enterprise-grade AI safety through Glean Protect, every organization can build, deploy, and govern agents at scale.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Glean in AWS Marketplace, visit Glean’s AWS Marketplace listing. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

