-

Glean Announces Availability in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI leader Glean today announced its availability in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy Glean’s horizontal AI platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Glean uniquely helps organizations access and understand company knowledge and web data, take action with an AI assistant, and automate workflows with enterprise-grade AI agents - boosting productivity and enabling smarter, faster work enterprise-wide - and creates unique optionality for AWS customers to choose the leading Workplace AI solution.

"We're excited to offer Glean in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category," said Jay Philip, VP of Partnerships at Glean. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our AI solutions - all grounded in the full context of their organization, helping them simplify procurement, take advantage of AWS spend commitments, and accelerate agent adoption with faster time-to-value, and enterprise-ready governance from day one."

Glean delivers enterprise search, an AI-powered assistant, and advanced agent capabilities, powered by an open, horizontal Work AI platform. By creating a secure, permissions-aware index of enterprise context, Glean gives agents - whether built in Glean or on platforms like Amazon Bedrock - the grounding they need to take action. With access to the latest models from Anthropic and Amazon Nova Pro 1.0 via the model hub, and enterprise-grade AI safety through Glean Protect, every organization can build, deploy, and govern agents at scale.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Glean in AWS Marketplace, visit Glean’s AWS Marketplace listing. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

Analyst Recognition

Gartner Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024

Connect with Us!

Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter X

Contacts

Sierra Dowling
press@glean.com

Industry:

Glean

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Sierra Dowling
press@glean.com

More News From Glean

Glean Raises $150M Series F at $7.2B Valuation to Accelerate Enterprise AI Agent Innovation Globally

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI leader Glean today announced it raised $150 million in Series F financing, bringing its valuation to $7.2 billion. The round was led by Wellington Management, with participation from new investors including Khosla Ventures, Bicycle Capital, Geodesic Capital, and Archerman Capital, and existing investors including Altimeter, Capital One Ventures, Citi, Coatue, DST Global, General Catalyst, ICONIQ, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Latitude Capital, Lightspeed Vent...

Glean Partners with Snowflake to Empower Both Users and Agents with Structured Data Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO -- Work AI leader Glean today announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to simplify and accelerate structured data analysis for enterprises. Through this collaboration, Glean now integrates directly with Snowflake Cortex Analyst, enabling users and agents to query structured data stored in their Snowflake environment directly from Glean using natural language or SQL. By combining Snowflake Cortex Analyst’s industry-le...

Glean Delivers AI Agents and Enterprise Search to On-Premises Environments, in Collaboration with Dell Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glean:GO -- Work AI leader Glean today announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to deliver the first on-premises deployment architecture for Glean’s Work AI platform. Running on trusted Dell AI Factory infrastructure, the collaboration will enable enterprises to securely deploy Glean’s enterprise search and AI agents within their own data centers, combining the security of on-premises deployment with the agility and scale typically reserved for...
Back to Newsroom