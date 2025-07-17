Kognitos and qBotica Partner to Bring English as Code to the Enterprise for Key Operational Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kognitos, the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, and qBotica, a leader in AI and intelligent automation services, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of enterprise automation. The collaboration directly addresses the critical shortcomings of current automation platforms like agentic process automation (APA) and robotic process automation (RPA), offering a hallucination-free solution that empowers business users to drive automation using plain English, accelerating their business and eliminating the gap between IT and business.

Many enterprises today face challenges with legacy automation platforms that are expensive to maintain, require specialized developers and create brittle bots that break with any process change. This partnership provides a direct path for these companies to upgrade their automation capabilities. qBotica, with its deep expertise in business process automation using platforms like UiPath, is now delivering the next generation of automation using Kognitos' leading neurosymbolic AI platform.

The joint offering empowers enterprises to:

Self-refine automation: Utilize Kognitos' patented Process Refinement Engine for self-healing automations that automatically adapt to business changes.

Utilize Kognitos' patented Process Refinement Engine for self-healing automations that automatically adapt to business changes. Use English as code: Finally, business users and IT can speak the language that the automation engine understands. The enterprise accelerates when there is no need for translation of business logic into automation logic. Documentation in English drives the automation.

Ensure enterprise-grade governance: Turn tribal knowledge into transparent, self-documented workflows that are easily audited and fully governable, eliminating "black box" AI risks.

Turn tribal knowledge into transparent, self-documented workflows that are easily audited and fully governable, eliminating "black box" AI risks. Drastically reduce development and maintenance costs: Shorten automation development cycles by up to 90% and consolidate expensive automation tools into a single, unified platform.

"Our clients have experienced the power of automation but want to take advantage of AI's most dynamic and agile capabilities," said Mahesh Vinayagam, founder and CEO of qBotica. "Having implemented complex automation solutions for years, we recognize that Kognitos represents a fundamental shift. Through English as code, we can finally empower business users with proximity and visibility to the automations that serve their needs. We're not just offering a new tool; we're providing our clients a strategic upgrade to a more intelligent, resilient, and cost-effective automation model."

Binny Gill, founder and CEO of Kognitos, added: "The promise of AI in the enterprise cannot be realized with opaque, unreliable technology. We built Kognitos with a neurosymbolic architecture to be hallucination-free and completely auditable, where English documentation is enterprise-grade automation that any business user can review. Partnering with qBotica is strategic; their proven expertise in migrating and managing large-scale automation programs makes them the ideal partner to help organizations seamlessly transition from brittle bots or hallucinating AI to the deterministic AI execution model of Kognitos."

Take the next step in AI automation: Online and in-person

Kognitos and qBotica are launching a series of events, both virtual and in-person, to help organizations assess their automation maturity and explore the benefits of this next-generation approach.

1. Join our exclusive webinar: Register for our complimentary, co-hosted webinar: "Beyond Bots & Prompts: High ROI Use Cases for Hallucination-Free AI Automation." This session, scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time on August 7, will provide a clear roadmap for reducing automation costs and empowering business teams while identifying clear use cases supported by customer success stories. [Click here to register for the exclusive webinar.]

2. Meet us on the road: See our technology in action and meet with our automation experts live. This is the start of a joint roadshow that will cover major metro areas through 2025 and into 2026. Upcoming stops include:

Ai4 2025: August 11-13, Las Vegas, NV

August 11-13, Las Vegas, NV Arizona Technology Summit: September 10, Phoenix, AZ

To schedule a dedicated meeting with the Kognitos and qBotica teams at these events, please contact your Kognitos or qBotica contact or email sales@kognitos.com.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Uniquely turning tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, Kognitos creates a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

About qBotica

qBotica is a leading provider of intelligent-automation and agentic-AI managed services, helping enterprises eliminate repetitive work, boost accuracy and unlock new efficiencies. With deep expertise in RPA, agentic AI and advanced intelligent document-processing technologies, qBotica guides organizations from initial pilot programs to scaled production. Headquartered in Phoenix with global delivery centers, qBotica has been recognized for its rapid growth and innovation by leading industry analysts and business publications.