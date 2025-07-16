Momentous Joins USA Rugby as Official Supplement Partner, Fueling Performance for Both Men's and Women's National Teams

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentous, a leading human performance company focused on supplementation and nutrition, today announced a multi-year partnership with USA Rugby as the Official Supplement Partner of both the men's and women's USA National Teams. This collaboration unites two organizations committed to excellence, performance optimization, and breaking barriers in elite sports.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for USA Rugby, as the sport continues to build momentum following the women's team's historic bronze medal performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. USA Rugby has captured the attention of fans nationwide and demonstrated the explosive growth potential of American rugby.

United by shared values, USA Rugby and Momentous lead with trust, inspire passion, and elevate human potential through transparency, integrity, and purpose. The partnership reflects Momentous' mission of empowering the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance with unwavering quality standards. Momentous’ commitment to developing products rooted in clinical research and validated by elite athletes, with every supplement in their portfolio earning NSF Certified for Sport® certification, sets the company apart and delivers a true performance edge. This partnership will demonstrate how Momentous’ science-first approach to supplementation can fuel performance at the highest levels of international competition.

“At Momentous, we believe in showing up for those who give everything to chase excellence, and USA Rugby embodies that commitment,” said Jeff Byers, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentous. “This partnership is about more than performance; it’s about standing alongside a team that shares our dedication to pushing human potential. As they step onto the global stage at the Rugby World Cup and prepare to represent our country at the Olympics, we’re proud to support them with the tools, science, and belief to perform at their best.”

As the Official Vitamins, Protein, and Supplement Partner, Momentous will provide its product portfolio to both USA Rugby National Teams, supporting their nutritional needs as they prepare for upcoming competitions, including the 2025 Rugby World Cup and the Pacific Nations Cup. The partnership also includes collaborative content creation to educate athletes and fans about optimal performance nutrition.

USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren added, "Providing the best standard in performance and player welfare is of the utmost importance for our USA Eagles, with the most promising years ahead of us on the Rugby World Cup and Olympic stage. We are incredibly proud to partner with a leading supplement and nutrition brand in Momentous, elevating our athletes to the highest degree, on and off the pitch.”

USA Rugby represents over 100,000 active members across youth, high school, college, and senior club levels, with the sport experiencing growth following recent Olympic success. The growing list of high-profile partnerships reflects rugby's rising profile in American sports and the unique opportunities the sport provides for brand activation and fan engagement.

The partnership officially launched with the July 5 men’s victory against Belgium in Charlotte, NC, and with the upcoming July 19 USA Rugby men's and women’s doubleheader in Washington D.C. streaming live on CBS Sports and Paramount+ as the women’s team prepares for its World Cup campaign.

About Momentous

With headquarters in Park City, Utah, Momentous is a wellness and nutrition company, with a mission to empower the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance. Offering the highest quality supplements designed to enhance physical and cognitive well-being alongside the brightest across performance athletics and science, Momentous believes that people at their best will produce a positive impact in their personal lives, communities, and, ultimately, the world. Momentous sources best-in-class ingredients for its formulations and holds its products to the highest possible standards, investing in a rigorous quality control process while receiving NSF Certifications across its portfolio. Momentous is a trusted partner of over 200 professional and collegiate sports programs in North America, and the Department of Defense and the United States Military, developing new products and solutions to help optimize the human performance of its servicemembers. For more information, please visit www.livemomentous.com.

About USA Rugby

Established in 1975, USA Rugby is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of rugby in America and a Full Sport Member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Currently headquartered in Glendale, Colorado, USA Rugby is charged with developing the game on all levels and has more than 100,000 active members across the Youth, High School, College and Senior club level. USA Rugby oversees four national teams, multiple age-grade programs, and an emerging Olympic development pathway for elite athletes. In 2031 and 2033, USA Rugby will welcome the world for the Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup, all while following the 2028 Olympic games hosted in Los Angeles; two of the largest events in global sports. Visit usa.rugby for more information.