NuCube Energy Selected to Enter the Halliburton Labs Ecosystem

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuCube Energy, Inc. (“NuCube” or the “Company”), an innovative nuclear energy company designing a revolutionary fission reactor capable of producing electricity and industrial heat was selected to join Halliburton Labs, a collaborative environment that supports the advancement of cleaner, more affordable energy. As part of the selection, Halliburton Labs invested in NuCube to help the company rapidly scale and deploy its unique nuclear technology.

Unique in the industry, NuCube’s nuclear reactor can produce electricity via high-temperature heat up to 1,100 degrees Celsius. It is the only reactor that can compete with natural gas for high-temperature industrial customers. The technology can deliver cost competitive electricity and can be operated independently from existing power grids, which is especially important in remote areas or industrial complexes.

“We are pleased to welcome NuCube Energy to the Halliburton Labs ecosystem,” said Andres Cabada, managing director, Halliburton Labs. “Nuclear is set to play a significant role in the global energy mix. NuCube’s innovative reactor design positions the company to capitalize on this major trend. We are excited about NuCube’s prospects and look forward to our collaboration.”

“At NuCube, our mission is to help our microgrid and industrial heat customers solve a major problem: how to use nuclear energy to economically meet their needs,” said Dr. Cristian Rabiti, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, NuCube Energy. “Through its elegance, cost competitiveness, and the very high temperature at which it operates, the modular microreactor that we’re developing provides a real solution to this historically challenging problem for the first time. We’re thrilled to be working with Halliburton Labs so that we can leverage its extensive expertise in several critical areas, including supply chain, remote operations and, perhaps most importantly, the modularization of our reactor’s design. Through our collaboration with Halliburton, we’ll also be able to accelerate the deployment of NuCube’s technology, meaningfully benefiting the world by accelerating adoption of nuclear energy.”

An Idealab Studio company, NuCube cofounders include entrepreneur Bill Gross and Dr. Rabiti, a visionary innovator who has dedicated his career to advancing and reshaping the field of nuclear energy.

About NuCube Energy

