Granite Awarded UDOT Bridge Replacement Project in Riverdale, UT

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $17 million contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for a bridge replacement project in Riverdale, Utah. Project funding is to come from State and Federal sources, and will be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

This project involves the replacement of the 4400 South bridge over Interstate 15 (I-15) and two Interstate 84 (I-84) bridges over 4400 South, originally constructed in the 1960s and now nearing the end of their service lives. The project area includes residential, commercial, and public properties between the cities of Roy and Riverdale.

“To minimize traffic disruptions, the two I-84 bridges will be constructed adjacent to the existing structures and then slid into place during long weekend closures,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations Jason Klaumann. “This approach eliminates the need for prolonged phased construction and lane closures on I-84.”

Granite’s West Haven Hot Plant will supply 1,169 tons of 1/2" hot mix asphalt for the project.

Construction is expected to begin July 2025 and be completed October 2026.

