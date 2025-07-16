The Family Online Safety Institute Welcomes Nex as Its Newest Member

WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) announces that Nex Playground, an active play system that gets families moving year-round, will become its newest member, advancing a shared commitment to safer, more connected digital experiences for families. Nex joins FOSI’s global community with a fresh approach to online safety, emphasizing healthy digital habits, physical activity, and positive online experiences for families.

At its core, Nex Playground aims to promote safer, healthier screen time, shared play, and movement-focused experiences that fit into daily family routines. Combined with the Nex Play Pass, the subscription that unlocks the full Nex Playground experience, kids and families can enjoy access to over 40 games including motion and dance games, fitness and learning experiences, and Nex Originals.

“Nex is reimagining how families engage with technology, turning screen time into an opportunity for movement, connection, and play,” said Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute. “Their approach adds a valuable dimension to our community of safety leaders, and we’re excited to collaborate on new ways to support children’s wellbeing both online and offline.”

Nex Playground was created with safety and privacy at the heart of its design, and is kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, with no internet browsing capability, ads, and in-game purchases, making it a standout family gaming option. All data stays local to the device, and the system comes with an included camera cover, highlighting Nex’s commitment to privacy and safety. Nex is dedicated to maintaining these high standards and ensuring the platform remains a trusted and fun experience for kids and parents.

“Safety isn’t just a feature of Nex Playground - it’s woven into our DNA and one of the key reasons this product exists,” said Tom Kang, President and representative member from Nex. “As a father who raised young kids, I always wanted a way for them to enjoy screentime without the risks often associated with traditional gaming consoles and online platforms. Nex Playground creates a safe, joyful space for families to connect and play together, and we’re honored that the Family Online Safety Institute has recognized our deep commitment to putting safety first.”

Nex and FOSI plan to co-develop research, resources and guides for parents to integrate healthy, active screentime into their daily activities and help kids achieve daily activity goals that promote both physical and mental health. These tools will be free for families and available to the community and through FOSI’s website later this year.

About FOSI

The Family Online Safety Institute is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the leading Internet and telecommunications companies around the world.

About Nex Playground

Nex is on a mission to help families rediscover the joy of movement. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion, encouraging kids and adults to move more, play more, and have fun together. Nex Playground, the company’s award-winning active play system, is purpose-built to get families moving year-round, with safety and privacy as core considerations in its intentional design.