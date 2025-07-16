CareView Communications Announces New Business Agreement with Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Braselton

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, a leading provider of virtual care solutions (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), today announced an expansion of our partnership with Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton, part of Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), aimed at enhancing patient safety and operational efficiency through CareView’s advanced virtual sitter platform.

Under the agreement, NGMC Braselton—a 188‑bed community hospital offering services including heart, vascular, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedics, obstetrics with NICU, and pediatric emergency care—will increase its CareView Patient Safety System footprint to support bedside care across its growing campus.

“The growth of this collaboration highlights our shared mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centric care,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView Communications. “NGHS Braselton has shown exemplary commitment to expanding access and excellence across its campus. By expanding CareView’s virtual sitter technology, they’ll continue strategically growing their virtual care model, enhancing fall prevention, improving fall‑risk monitoring, and helping nurses spend more time on direct patient care.”

CareView Communications brings a proven track record, partnering with over 200 hospitals nationwide and leveraging AI-driven predictive tools like Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® to reduce fall rates up to 80% and sitter costs up to 65%. The Company’s platform combines purpose-built hardware and a user-friendly software interface, enabling centralized monitoring and scalable virtual care.

About CareView Communications

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improve patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

NGHS is a not-for-profit system devoted to the health and wellbeing of northeast Georgia, caring for more than one million individuals through five hospitals and 50+ outpatient locations. NGMC Braselton, serving as a comprehensive regional campus, provides a full spectrum of services including emergency, heart, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, cancer, women’s health, and pediatric care.