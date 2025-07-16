Segal Benz Selects Avante to Power Its Human-Centered, AI-Enhanced Benefits and Total Rewards Communication Service Offerings.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avante, the AI-powered HR and benefits platform, today announced it has been selected by Segal Benz, a premier HR and benefits communications consulting firm, to power select Segal Benz’s service offerings, as they work to transform how organizations optimize and personalize employee benefits and total rewards.

Segal Benz supports hundreds of clients, ranging from small employers to enterprise-scale organizations, including several Fortune 100 companies, as well as a mix of public sector and multi-employer benefit funds. The award-winning team, recognized for its in-depth expertise in HR and benefits communications, designs multi-channel experiences to help employees better understand and make the most of their benefits.

The integration of Avante’s AI technology as part of an employee communications strategy unlocks a powerful new layer: AI-enhanced personalization that allows faster, smarter, and more human connections, especially during high-stakes moments like open enrollment, onboarding, and organizational change.

“Segal Benz brings heart, strategy, and creativity to everything they do,” said Rohan D’Souza, CEO of Avante. “We’re proud to support its mission by providing the infrastructure that enables faster insight, greater reach, and deeper personalization—without losing the human element that matters most.”

Segal Benz selected Avante for its flexible architecture, ability to integrate into existing benefits tools, and to support client-branded deployment options.

“We’ve always believed in the power of communications to change lives,” said Jennifer Schuster, Senior Vice President and Communications Practice Leader at Segal Benz. “With Avante, we’re adding a layer of intelligence to our creative and strategic work, helping clients not only tell better stories but understand how, when, and where those stories resonate. That’s the future of employee communication.”

Segal Benz will begin offering AI capabilities starting this summer, enabling seamless integration into open enrollment microsites, total rewards portals, and a wide range of employee communications platforms.

About Avante

Avante is an AI-powered benefits intelligence platform that empowers organizations and their partners to deliver smarter, more personalized, and more effective employee communications. With tools for real-time analytics, message testing, segmentation, and campaign automation, Avante helps HR and communications teams connect with people in ways that build trust, increase understanding, and drive action.

About Segal Benz and Segal

Segal Benz is the benefits communications consulting practice of Segal, the largest and oldest privately held HR and employee benefits consulting firm in the U.S. Segal delivers trusted advice that improves lives. Segal is a privately-owned benefits, human capital, communications, technology, insurance brokerage and investment consulting firm with more than 1,000 employees throughout the U.S. and Canada. Segal, Segal Marco Advisors and Segal Benz are all members of the Segal family.