Blend and Doma Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Instant Title Decisioning to More Lenders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) and Doma Technology, LLC today announced an expanded partnership to bring Doma’s AI-powered instant title decisioning to more lenders through Blend’s home lending platform.

Lenders using Blend’s flagship Mortgage and Rapid Home Lending solutions can now access instant title decisions via Doma’s Upfront Title, seamlessly embedded into the borrower application flow. The integration creates a fully digital, end-to-end title and closing process that accelerates time to close and enhances the borrower experience.

This expansion responds to growing demand for solutions that make home lending faster and more efficient, while helping borrowers save money as they unlock the value of their home.

By surfacing title decisions early, lenders can identify potential issues sooner by speeding up approvals, reducing fallouts, and minimizing manual work. Additionally, the Upfront Title configuration allows lenders to apply title insurance rates that save borrowers 40% to 70% compared to traditional rates.

“Blend is the gold standard when it comes to digital lending experiences, and we could not be more excited to deepen our partnership,” said Max Simkoff, founder and CEO of Doma. “This strategic investment enables us to think even bigger about how we can use technology to remove the friction and frustration from closing a mortgage. We remain incredibly excited to rapidly scale the delivery of Upfront Title through Blend’s powerful platform, bringing our patented, instant title decisioning to more lenders across the country, while delivering meaningful cost savings to borrowers.”

Following Blend’s recently signed definitive agreement to sell its title insurance business to a leading provider, this expanded partnership with Doma highlights the company’s strategic shift toward offering software-driven title solutions through trusted partners, rather than operating those services directly.

“This partnership with Doma reinforces our core focus: delivering innovative, software-driven solutions that create real value for our customers,” said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and Head of Blend. “By leaning into our platform’s scale and partnering with best-in-class technology providers like Doma, we’re able to streamline complex workflows like title and empower our lender partners to move faster, lower costs, and deliver a more transparent and modern experience to their borrowers.”

In an initial launch of the Upfront Title solution for Mr. Cooper, a Blend customer, Doma was able to drive an overall loan cycle time reduction of three days, while also saving borrower customers several hundred dollars per closed loan on title fees. “The Upfront Title solution from Doma and Blend proved through reduced cycle time and increased affordability to our customers that it is by far the superior solution in the market for recognizing our strategic goals,” said Jeff Puckett, SVP and head of mortgage origination at Mr. Cooper.

Upfront Title is available today to all Blend customers with a Doma relationship and is already in use by lenders like Mr. Cooper and a top 5 U.S. bank. Broader enhancements to the integration are planned for the second half of 2025, further expanding its functionality and value.

About Blend

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders. From mortgages to consumer loans to deposit accounts, Blend helps financial institutions streamline workflows, launch faster, and deliver standout customer experiences. In 2024, Blend’s platform powered $1.2 trillion in loan applications. Learn more at blend.com.

About Doma

Doma Technology, LLC is architecting the future of real estate transactions with AI-driven instant title risk management solutions. Following Doma’s take-private transaction in September 2024, the company is focused on delivering its patented instant underwriting platform through technology platform partnerships and direct integration with the Government Sponsored Enterprises.