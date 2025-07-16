SkyDrive to Perform Further Demonstrations Flights at Osaka Expo2025

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, will perform further demonstration flights of the SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive Model SD-05) at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The first flight of this next series of demonstrations is scheduled for July 31, 2025, with further flights scheduled throughout the summer.

Back in February 2023, SkyDrive was included in a select group of the advanced air mobility companies chosen to demonstrate their smart mobility technology at the Expo under the event’s theme of showcasing the technology that will shape the future of society. As a result of this opportunity, the successful demonstration of our aircraft at the Expo became one of SkyDrive’s key development milestones. Following extensive development activity and progress, that milestone was fulfilled in April 2025 with our inaugural flight over the EXPO Vertiport (see above photo).

Since April, SkyDrive has continued with further development and testing, accomplishing a series of test flights without incident to confirm the safety of wider flight envelopes. As the capability of our aircraft advances, we are delighted to showcase it once again as per the details below.

SkyDrive Demonstration Flights at the Osaka Expo: Summer Schedule

From Mid-July Onsite preparations July 31 (Thu.) - Aug 24 (Sun.) During this period, the SKYDRIVE will fly from the EXPO Vertiport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with one or two flights scheduled every day between sunrise and sunset (no flights on Tuesday or Wednesday). *For the latest information on actual flight times, please refer to the official EXPO 2025 Visitors app (*2). Expand

Please note the following:

The above schedule is provisional and subject to change without notice.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled for aircraft maintenance.

Demonstration Flight Area

Following a comprehensive safety analysis, SkyDrive has taken the decision to start and complete the demonstration flights from the EXPO Vertiport, which is located in the Mobility Experience Area in the northwest corner of the Expo venue.

Map is available here: https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/future-index/smart-mobility/advanced-air-mobility/

Watching the SkyDrive Demonstration Flights

No advance reservations are required to watch the demonstration flights.

Please come to the area around the vertiport prior to the advertised flight time.

*Note that advertised flight times are scheduled times, and these times may be subject to change for various reasons. When watching flights in the area around the EXPO Vertiport, we ask that all radio-emitting electronic devices, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled devices, be switched to flight mode or turned off to ensure that radio waves from these devices do not affect the aircraft.

Please understand that the EXPO Vertiport is an outdoor venue with no indoor viewing area. We ask that demonstration flight spectators make use of the nearby rest area (Group Rest Area: West) and drink adequate amounts of water to avoid the risk of suffering heatstroke while watching these demonstration flights.

Crowding in the area around the vertiport is expected before, during and after the demonstration flights. To ensure your safety and comfort, we ask that you follow the instructions of the safety marshals and other authorized personnel.

Further Information on Advanced Air Mobility at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

For the latest information, please visit the official website of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition at the link below:

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/future-index/smart-mobility/advanced-air-mobility/

Demonstration Flights from September Onward

After completing the planned series of demonstration flights at the EXPO vertiport, SkyDrive will, in September 2025, perform further demonstration flights at the OSAKAKO Vertiport (*3), a recently-opened eVTOL facility operated by Osaka Metro Company, Ltd.

OSAKAKO Vertiport Details

Address Kaigan Dori 1-105-5, Minato Ward, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture Area Approx. 12,000㎡ Land Owner Osaka City Operator Osaka Metro Company, Ltd. (Osaka Metro) Website https://advanced-air-mobility.osakametro.co.jp/

Please note that this website is only available in Japanese. Expand

Practice Flights Underway Ahead of Demo Flights

In the runup to SkyDrive’s demonstration flights in Osaka, SkyDrive has been rehearsing for these flights at our test facility in Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. We are pleased today to show you footage from some of those flights.

The testing in Yamaguchi, where the weather is frequently calm, and where we are able to test the aircraft over an extensive test area that permits flights over both land and sea, supplements our existing test facility in Toyota City. Our Yamaguchi test facilities are located inside the Yamaguchi Kirara Haku Memorial Park.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABoaTiN11Tg

Our Future Development Roadmap

Alongside flights from the EXPO and OSAKAKO vertiports, SkyDrive continues to develop and test its aircraft at test facilities in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture and Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, moving steadily forward toward the certification of our aircraft and the seamless incorporation of eVTOL into our daily transportation networks. SkyDrive is also working continuously to achieve increased public understanding and acceptance of this new technology.

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is an eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. As of 2025, SkyDrive is working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to acquire certification for “SKYDRIVE”, the company’s first eVTOL product. SkyDrive showcased the first public flight of the SKYDRIVE at Expo 2025 in Osaka in April 2025, with plans for further demonstration flights in summer. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

Editor’s Note:

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

(*2) EXPO 2025 Visitors is the official app of the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The app includes a map to help visitors find their way around the various onsite pavilions and restaurants as well as various other Expo-linked services.

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/visitorsapp/

(*3) “OSAKAKO” is Japanese for Osaka Port.