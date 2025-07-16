ReposiTrak List Expands, Announcing 20 Specialty, Meat Snack and Plant-based Suppliers This Week

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 20 specialty, meat snack and plant-based food suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

Among the suppliers joining the network are an artisan charcuterie producer headquartered in Salt Lake City known for its handcrafted salamis and meat snacks; a Portland-based vegan cheese and gourmet nut product supplier who was featured on Shark Tank; and a direct-to-consumer provider of performance products, snacks and lifestyle items.

“All food suppliers are required to provide traceability data to some of the largest retailers and wholesalers in the industry,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “We help them to make sense of their customers’ requirements and then cleanse their data so that it’s as complete and accurate as possible before it gets sent through the supply chain.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

About ReposiTrak

