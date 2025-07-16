ZT Parks Awarded 10-Year Agreement to Manage Clark Sports Complex at Ralph B. Clark Regional Park

FULLERTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZT Parks, a division of ZT Corporate, announced today it has been awarded a 10-year contract from the County of Orange for the management and maintenance of the Clark Sports Complex at Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. ZT Parks operates nationally, providing critical resources and best-in-class operations to local parks and recreational facilities.

Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “We created ZT Parks in 2022 with the goal of enhancing local parks and baseball facilities to benefit both the community and youth sports teams. We understand the importance of these spaces to local residents and community baseball programs, and we’re thrilled to invite everyone to enjoy the newly revitalized baseball fields later this year. I know how much a best-in-class facility impacts the confidence and desire to show up in these kids, and we are fortunate to be able to bring this opportunity to more communities across California.”

The sports complex includes six sports fields, and ZT Parks will provide comprehensive management and maintenance services that include facility upgrades, program scheduling, rentals and more. Enhancements and updates underway include installation of in-field turf, new dugouts, netting and sustainable landscaping improvements in the surrounding areas.

Carlos Avila, National Director of ZT Baseball, said, “ZT Baseball has always had strong roots in Orange County, and we are excited to expand our ZT Parks division to these fields. Our program focuses on fostering growth and excellence in youth sports, and these newly revitalized parks will provide an excellent environment for both players and their families. We look forward to bringing local teams to these fields alongside local programming.”

For more information or to inquire about future programming at the park, please contact ztparksoc@ztbaseball.com.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a Houston-based private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. The firm focuses on healthcare and auto dealerships as core investment verticals. ZT Corporate’s investment team collaborates with its operators to support the day-to-day operations of the firm’s portfolio investments. This close collaboration drives value creation by developing stronger operator-investor relationships, cross-functional expertise, and a deeper understanding of the target industries. Since its founding, ZT Corporate has successfully completed more than 60+ investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities with multiple liquidity events for its investors. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com