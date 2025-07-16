Projection and Events DC Renew Audio-Visual Services Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Projection, a leading provider of event technology services, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of Washington, DC and their venue, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, through 2030. This extended collaboration ensures that Projection will continue to be the preferred in-house audiovisual services provider for clients hosting events at the Convention Center and other Events DC facilities.

"The renewed agreement further solidifies Projection’s commitment to supporting the growth of Washington, DC as a premier destination for meetings and conventions." Share

“We are excited to build upon our strong relationship with Events DC and provide 'The Projection Difference' to our mutual clients,” said Larry Taylor, Corporate Vice President for the In-House Division at Projection. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of event planners and attendees. Projection continues its long, successful history of helping clients execute seamless, turn-key meetings and events in Washington, D.C.”

The renewed agreement further solidifies Projection’s commitment to supporting the growth of Washington, DC as a premier destination for meetings and conventions. With over 50 years of experience in the event technology industry, Projection continues to innovate and adapt its services to deliver positive experiences.

“Projection has been a trusted partner in helping us deliver exceptional audiovisual experiences that elevate Washington, DC’s as a world-class destination,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “This renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence and driving economic impact through premier meetings, conventions and events.”

Projection’s extensive portfolio of services, which includes cutting-edge audiovisual equipment, technical support, comprehensive event production and tailored event solutions plays a vital role in maintaining the city’s reputation as a world-class destination for events of all sizes.

The partnership with Events DC further solidifies the shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence, making Washington, DC a top choice for global meetings and conventions into the next decade.

About Projection: Projection is a full-service event technology provider, specializing in audiovisual services, event production, and technical solutions for the meetings and events industry. With over 50 years of experience, Projection has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients across the country. Whether it’s a small meeting or a large-scale convention, Projection offers customized services that ensure every event is a success.

About Events DC: Events DC is the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia. Through its world-class venues, including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Events DC brings together diverse communities and organizations to create meaningful experiences that drive the economy and position Washington, DC as a premier global destination for events.