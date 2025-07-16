DHL Air (UK) Limited Partners with TA Connections to Enhance Crew Logistics with TA Crew Hub

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Connections, a Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) company and leading provider of airline crew logistics and accommodation technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with DHL Air (UK) Limited. The global logistics leader has signed on to implement TA Crew Hub, TA Connections’ comprehensive solution for managing crew lodging and ground transportation needs.

DHL Air (UK) Limited selected TA Crew Hub as part of its strategic commitment to improving efficiency, transparency, and communication across its crew operations. With a growing network and an ongoing emphasis on reliability and speed, DHL sought a solution that could reduce workload on its operations center, integrate with its existing crew management system, and provide real-time visibility into layover logistics.

“As a global airline committed to connecting people and markets, it’s vital our crews are supported with seamless logistics and the ability to rest and recharge between flights,” said Tom Mackle, Managing Director at DHL Air (UK) Limited. “TA Crew Hub provides the automation, compliance, and transparency we need to uphold our service standards and continue delivering for our customers around the world.”

TA Crew Hub enables airlines like DHL Air (UK) Limited to streamline complex processes such as hotel sourcing, transportation coordination, and cost control. The platform offers real-time access to crew schedules and layover data, aligns contract terms with flight schedules, and helps carriers maintain global compliance standards. Additionally, the solution provides greater financial visibility through automated billing and auditing tools.

“We’re excited to support DHL Air (UK) Limited with our TA Crew Hub platform,” said Ryan Guthrie, Group President of Lodging at Corpay. “Their dedication to operational excellence and global service aligns with our mission to simplify crew logistics for airlines operating at scale.”

This partnership marks another milestone for TA Connections in expanding its footprint with global cargo and logistics carriers. DHL Air (UK) Limited joins a growing list of airlines leveraging TA Crew Hub to enhance crew well-being, optimize operations, and keep the world moving.

To learn more about TA Crew Hub, visit TAconnections.com.

About TA Connections

Through decades of innovation, TA Connections is committed to automating operations for airlines. With a suite of solutions that manages crew layover logistics and streamlines resolution for disrupted passengers, TA Connections is focused on continuous advancements and transforming processes for its more than 140 airline and cruise line companies. For additional information on TA Disruption Hub and the full suite of TA Connections offerings, visit www.TAConnections.com.

About DHL Group

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 602,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion Euros in 2024.