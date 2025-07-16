WunderKIND Ads Revolutionizes CTV Advertising With Introduction of New High-Impact, Programmatic Pause Ad Product

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WunderKIND Ads, the advertising division of Wunderkind delivering user-first ad experiences that don’t interrupt content consumption, today announced the launch of WunderKIND CTV Pause Ads, a groundbreaking product expanding its innovative programmatic approach to Connected TV. Developed in partnership with OpenGlass.TV, this technology ensures seamless delivery and optimization across platforms.

While Pause Ads have become a staple of the CTV experience, the executions are typically executed via direct IO. Wunderkind is leveraging Private Marketplaces to ensure access to premium publisher CTV inventory, and layering in addressable targeting based on brand first-party data, custom audiences, and more.

WunderKIND Ads partnered with IPG Team Beauty, the dedicated cross-channel media solution for Ulta Beauty, to launch a first-to-market programmatic CTV Pause Ad campaign in Q4 2024. The campaign leveraged Ulta Beauty’s first-party data to reach viewers across premium, brand-safe inventory, with QR-code creative to seamlessly bridge the gap between CTV engagement and real-world action. This approach lowered the cost per store visit by 79% compared to other streaming TV units and partners, with a 54% above-benchmark conversion rate.

The efforts recently won AdExchanger’s Programmatic Impact Award for “Trailblazing TV Campaign,” highlighting the innovation and effectiveness of WunderKIND Ads.

“Capturing attention on the largest screen in the household is more important than ever to make a bold impression on consumers,” said Samantha Primack, Vice President, Addressable Strategy & Activation at IPG Team Beauty. “By pairing Wunderkind’s innovative creative offerings with audience-first programmatic buying, we delivered a first-to-market experience for both existing and new customers. This campaign proved that it’s not only possible to scale first-party data on CTV with impactful creative—it drives above-benchmark results.”

Other key features of WunderKIND CTV Ads include:

Non-intrusive, Engaging Ad Experience Within Premium Inventory: Delivered during natural pauses in content, respecting the viewer experience and maximizing impact. Clients can also access top-tier content providers, ensuring brand messages appear alongside high-quality programming.

Simplified Activation: WunderKIND Ads has partnered exclusively with PubMatic as its SSP to power the programmatic delivery of Pause Ads across premium CTV inventory - ensuring scalable, high-quality reach and performance. Campaigns are available through all major DSPs.

High-Impact Creative with A Dedicated Design Studio: Support for high-resolution static creatives and simple animations, maximizing visual appeal. Additionally, WunderKIND Ads' expert team builds all CTV Pause Ads assets, adding value and ensuring exceptional quality. All clients need to provide are high-resolution assets, a QR code destination link, and simple animation instructions.

Data-Driven Optimization: Recommendations for scalable audience segments, based on specific target audiences.

Added Value QR Codes: Track user engagement and drive conversions with customizable QR codes. WunderKIND Ads will generate a QR code and provide reporting metrics.

Attention Metrics: Access Adelaide Attention Metrics, providing valuable insights into ad performance. WunderKIND Ads' average Adelaide score is 64.

“We’re thrilled to be WunderKIND Ads’ exclusive supply path partner for this exciting new CTV Pause Ad product,” said Abbie Reichner, RVP, Customer Success, CTV at PubMatic. “By teaming up with Wunderkind, we’re making it easier than ever for brands to reach and measure their impact with the right viewers with creative, non-intrusive ads during their favorite streaming moments. Our partnership brings together Wunderkind’s smart audience targeting with PubMatic’s powerful end-to-end technology, helping advertisers connect with people in a way that feels natural and engaging. We believe this is a big step forward for CTV advertising, and we’re proud to help set a new standard for what’s possible on the biggest screen in the house.”

“WunderKIND CTV Ads is a game-changer in the CTV advertising landscape," said Richard Jones, CRO at Wunderkind. "Our programmatic pause ad format provides a non-intrusive yet highly engaging way for brands to connect with their target audience on the biggest screen in the house, delivering exceptional results and maximizing return on ad spend."

About WunderKIND Ads

Wunderkind is a leading digital marketing platform that delivers advertising and performance marketing solutions to brands, publishers, and advertisers.

Wunderkind’s advertising product (WunderKIND Ads) delivers an unparalleled user-first ad experience across a curated list of top-tier publishers. High-impact ads are delivered in a non-intrusive and kind way, once a user disengages, resulting in happier users and higher returns for both advertisers and publishers.

Wunderkind’s performance marketing solutions allow brands and retailers to scale marketing channels without relying on third-party cookies through proprietary identity management technology purpose-built for web, email, and text. By expertly tailoring, automating, and scaling brand-forward, one-to-one experiences, Wunderkind helps acquire new customers at scale and keep them loyal for life. Unlike any other company, Wunderkind guarantees revenue performance.

Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand(s) by visiting https://www.wunderkind.co/how-it-works/advertising-solutions-for-advertisers-and-publishers/.