Lightning Step and United Ways of California Collaborate with OC United Way/211OC and Housing for Health CA to Help Community-Based Organizations Deliver Better Coordinated Social Care to Orange County Residents Experiencing Homelessness

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Ways of California and Orange County United Way/211OC (OCUW), in collaboration with Housing for Health California (HHCA) and Lightning Step Technologies, are pleased to announce a new technology enabled digital interoperability solution to address one of the most pressing challenges in social care: resolving the fragmented, manual data capture processes that limit the ability of community-based organizations (CBOs) to coordinate social care and healthcare efficiently and securely.

At the heart of this collaboration is a new Data Exchange Gateway, developed by United Ways of California with nine local United Ways and 211 service providers, serving over 28 counties in California, to align with the California Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework (CA HHS DXF). Through this new data interoperability service, CBOs such as HHCA using the Lightning Step electronic health record (EHR) software platform can now easily and quickly secure and digitally share data with OCUW.

"California United Ways, including OCUW, bring together diverse groups—including community-based organizations, county governments, and philanthropic donors—to ensure all Californians have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive," said Pete Manzo, United Ways of California President and CEO. "Our new data exchange gateway is a technological extension of this work, allowing United Way-operated 211s to bring groups together to collaborate on specific coordinated care programs that will make an enormous impact in our communities."

In this case, HHCA, a purpose-focused housing program CBO led by Heather Dion, chose to collaborate with OCUW. HHCA and OCUW identified a network of seven CBOs in Orange County who could potentially deliver higher outcomes, with benefits, if data could flow more quickly and accurately to track and service eligible individuals.

HHCA selected Lightning Step’s EHR system for its ease of use and flexibility for CBO case managers, but needed to funnel data via OCUW into several additional county-wide data systems operated by OCUW. OCUW brought its data engineering team and the role of Social Care Data intermediary to the table to help design the right interoperability.

“We’re proud of how quickly our team at Housing for Health California designed and launched a streamlined case workflow to better serve unhoused individuals across Orange County,” said Heather Dion, Chief Administrative Officer at HHCA. “With Lightning Step’s support, we integrated this model into care workflows for seven community-based partners and over 200 case managers across 34 cities. OC United Way played a critical role in ensuring seamless data interoperability, helping us capture eligibility and track progress across systems. Together, we achieved in under six months what often takes years—improving care coordination, speeding up provider payments, and advancing outcomes for our most vulnerable community members.”

HHCA leverages Lightning Step’s flexible, workflow-driven Case Management platform tailored for behavioral health and social service providers. Intake, referrals, assessments, documentation, and reporting all flow through a system that fits the daily work of overworked Case Managers at typically small CBOs who have little to few IT staff—without adding the friction of coding, or custom development.

“Secure, real-time data sharing isn’t just a tech goal. It’s a human one,” said Dr. Martin Ignatovski, CTO of Lightning Step. “Our view at Lightning Step is that new, data-rich workflows have to be easily modifiable, embrace the data controls needed in an EHR for compliance, yet have to be able to pass subsets of permissioned client data into the broader Social Care networks operated by the United Way 211s in each CA County. We are delighted to work with the program guidance of HHCA and the people and systems scale of United Ways of California to create consistency that we can bring to other CBOs and other Counties.”

At the center of this cross-organization interoperability is the new United Way Data Exchange Gateway, developed in alignment with the CA HHS DXF program funded by the CA law AB133. CBOs can now more easily exchange data digitally with other external systems, eliminating the need to input the same data multiple times. This helps reduce human error, improves data quality, and frees up time for frontline staff to do what they do best: care for people in crisis.

“This project intersects with work OC United Way has been doing with 9 United Way 211s across California,” said Chris Ticknor, Chief Transformation Officer for OC United Way/211OC. “Our work on a statewide initiative called DxF gave us a running start with Lightning Step and our existing systems of Social Care. HHS CA is leading the country in data interoperability across Gov and CBO networks. We’re on the forefront of that, with HHCA and Lightning Step.”

About Lightning Step

Lightning Step, founded by former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, provides a comprehensive CRM, EMR, and RCM platform purpose-built for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. Guided by our vision, “Elevating care, together,” we empower behavioral health professionals to help people on their healing journeys. As a fully integrated solution for managing the complete lifecycle of patient care, Lightning Step streamlines interdepartmental workflows, enhances operational efficiency, and improves clinical outcomes. Learn more at www.lightningstep.com.

About United Ways of California

United Ways of California mobilizes the caring power of communities to improve health, education, and financial results for low-income children and families. In partnership with California’s local United Ways, United Ways of California implements community impact programs and advocates for policies that advance opportunities for Californians, working toward an equitable California where every individual has the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit unitedwaysca.org.

About Orange County United Way

Orange County United Way is committed to breaking barriers and improving lives for everyone who lives here. Through our key initiatives—United for Student Success℠, United for Financial Security℠, and United to End Homelessness℠—we are working to ensure local students succeed, families gain financial security, and our unhoused neighbors find a place to call home. We also offer vital support via 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), a key service that connects thousands of our most vulnerable residents with health and human service resources. We are committed to caring for one another. That’s #TheOCWay. Orange County United Way is a standalone, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more about Orange County United Way, visit www.unitedwayoc.org.

About Housing for Health CA

Housing for Health empowers individuals who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness by providing comprehensive, holistic support services that address both housing and overall well-being. By uniting innovative services with collaborative partnerships, we strive to guide every person toward a stable, sustainable future—ensuring that physical, mental, and emotional health are all integral parts of the journey to long-term stability. www.housingforhealthca.org/about