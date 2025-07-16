Northlane Capital Partners Announces the Sale of Empower Community Care

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today the sale of Empower Community Care (“Empower” or the “Company”) to NexPhase Capital, LP (“NexPhase”).

Founded in 2016, Empower is an established global behavioral health organization offering proprietary treatments and services to help at-risk youth, their families, and caregivers. The Company does not directly administer the treatment but instead provides its state and municipal clients with training and support for scientifically proven, community-based interventions, software-based assessment and case management tools, and assistance with the selection, implementation, and supervision of evidence-based programs. Additional information is available at https://www.empowercommunitycare.com/.

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, said, “It’s been a privilege to partner with Josh Glade and the Empower team in building a mission-driven organization that delivers high-impact, evidence-based programming to youth and families across the country and throughout the world. Since our investment in 2021, the Company has enhanced its growth trajectory through service line expansion, strategic acquisitions, and key personnel additions. We believe Empower is well-positioned for continued growth and wish the team success during this next chapter.”

“NCP has been a valued partner, and we are thankful for their strategic support over the past several years,” said Josh Glade, CEO of Empower. “With the dedicated support and resources that the NCP team provided, we expanded our evidence-based service offerings and proprietary product lines, ultimately accelerating our ability to improve services available to vulnerable populations. We are excited to work with the NexPhase team to build on our momentum and expand the reach of our evidence-based programs to even more youth, families, and communities worldwide.”

Scott Kauffman, Partner at NCP, added, “Our successful investment in Empower is a direct result of our thesis and research within the non-provider, behavioral health space. In 2023, Empower won the inaugural Healthcare Private Equity Association Impact Award, recognizing it as a company making significant contributions in critically important areas in healthcare delivery. Empower illustrates how private equity can support leading companies to serve our communities in meaningful ways.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested $1.8 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.