Women in Insurance & Financial Services Partners with Jump to Support Women in Finance Through AI Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a new partnership with Women in Insurance and Financial Services (‘WIFS’), the preeminent organization devoted to attracting, developing and advancing women in the industry. Coinciding with National AI Day, this collaboration brings cutting-edge technology directly to WIFS members – supporting the organization's mission to empower women in an underrepresented industry.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time: 70% of heirs – most often women – switch advisors after inheriting wealth. With women playing an increasingly central role in financial decision-making, it’s essential to equip advisors with tools that foster trust and retention. Jump’s AI analyzes thousands of advisor-client meetings to identify what drives successful wealth-transfer conversations. By partnering with Jump, WIFS is empowering women advisors with insights to build stronger, longer-lasting client relationships.

“WIFS is proud to partner with Jump to bring meaningful innovation to our members,” said Sue Kuraja, president of WIFS. “Technology has the power to unlock more time and potential for women in financial services, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping them with tools designed to help them lead and thrive.”

Through this partnership, WIFS-affiliated advisors will receive access to Jump’s platform, which automates meeting prep, notetaking, compliance documentation, CRM updates and post-meeting follow-up. Jump will also be featured at the WIFS National Conference, showcasing how safe, compliant AI can reduce administrative burden and help advisors spend more time doing what matters most – serving clients.

“As we celebrate National AI Day, it’s an honor to work alongside WIFS to elevate women in financial services,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. “We believe technology should support – not replace – the human element of advice. That’s especially important in building a more inclusive future for our industry.”

Founded in 1936, WIFS has spent nearly nine decades championing women in finance and insurance through mentorship, education and community. The addition of Jump’s AI capabilities provides advisors with a scalable, modern solution to navigate client meetings and back-office work with confidence and efficiency.

About Jump

Jump is the industry’s leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind. For more information, visit jumpapp.com, or for information about career opportunities at Jump, visit careers.jumpapp.com.

About Women in Insurance & Financial Services

Women in Insurance and Financial Services (WIFS) was founded in 1936 and is an association of insurance and financial services professionals working together to attract, develop and advance women in an underrepresented profession. No other insurance and financial services organization provides programming designed for women, by women. Through thought leadership, mentorship and innovation, WIFS elevates the insurance and financial services profession.