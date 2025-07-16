Hippocratic AI and Sheba Medical Center Partner to Transform Patient Care with Generative AI Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif. & RAMAT GAN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer in generative AI healthcare agents, today announced a partnership with Sheba Medical Center, a global beacon of medical innovation and research ranked by Newsweek as one of the top ten hospitals in the world. The partnership brings together Hippocratic AI’s leading AI agent technology and Sheba’s internationally acclaimed ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) Innovation Center to deploy safe, effective, and scalable AI solutions that transform healthcare delivery. Additionally, Hippocratic AI will join the ARC ecosystem, which is a global network consisting of leading hospitals, researchers, and innovation organizations. This ecosystem opens the door to new potential pathways for meaningful impact with others in the network.

Hippocratic AI and Sheba are collaborating to advance their shared vision of creating a future of healthcare abundance by expanding access, enhancing quality, and improving the patient experience with empathetic, clinically rigorous AI that is both safe and effective. To date, healthcare providers have used Hippocratic AI GenAI healthcare agents to complete more than 2.49 million patient calls, earning an average patient satisfaction rating of 8.95 out of 10.

“Partnering with Sheba is an important step forward in realizing our mission to deliver safe, effective, high-quality generative AI healthcare at scale,” said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “Sheba’s strong reputation for clinical excellence, and its innovation ecosystem at ARC make it the perfect partner to help us deliver transformative AI tools to providers and patients worldwide.”

As part of its institutional vision to redefine the future of medicine, Sheba Medical Center is helping to drive the global shift toward AI-powered healthcare. Sheba combines clinical excellence with system-wide innovation, aiming to integrate safe, effective, and compassionate AI into real-world care at scale. This partnership with Hippocratic AI is part of Sheba's broader effort to become a fully AI-enabled health system and serve as a model for integrated responsible, patient-centered innovation.

At the heart of this innovation is Sheba’s ARC Innovation Center, a multidisciplinary model designed to transform healthcare by uniting clinicians, entrepreneurs, and researchers. Through this partnership, Hippocratic AI will integrate its generative AI agents to support non-diagnostic, patient-facing roles into Sheba’s live clinical and research environments. Initial areas of collaboration include, but are not limited to, triage and patient intake. The agents will initially launch in English, followed by Hebrew in a later phase.

With Sheba Medical Center recognized as one of the leading health systems in the Middle East, it serves as a global destination for patients seeking advanced, high-quality care. Sheba receives patients from both the region, including Jordan and Egypt, and beyond, delivering trusted, personalized treatment across a broad range of specialized services.

Both organizations are guided by deeply aligned missions and values. Sheba’s institutional mission is to deliver world-class medical care to all, regardless of background, religion, or nationality and to lead the way in cutting-edge research, innovation, and compassionate treatment. Its values include inclusivity, humanitarianism, and global impact. These principles align with Hippocratic AI’s values to Do No Harm, Patients First, and providing Equal Access for All.

"AI is transforming global health, and our partnership with Hippocratic AI supports Sheba’s mission to become a fully AI-powered hospital," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Founder and Director of ARC, and Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. "Together, we are not just piloting a technology, but reimagining the way care is delivered – building a new clinical reality where intelligent, human-aligned systems work hand-in-hand with caregivers to elevate the standard of care worldwide."

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $278 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, and six health systems. For more information on Hippocratic AI, https://www.hippocraticai.com.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba’s City of Health unities specialty hospitals, research and simulation centers, a virtual hospital, and ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), its innovation arm which connects entrepreneurs and clinicians to advance the development and implementation of new AI and tech solutions in healthcare, and accelerates the adoption of innovation both within the hospital and in health systems worldwide. Sheba is one of the top-ten hospitals in the world, having been ranked a World’s Best Hospital by Newsweek for the last seven consecutive years (2019-2025). For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com or https://arcinnovation.org/.