HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced it has achieved Premier tier status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions as an AWS Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

“HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is proud to reach the Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network,” said Dr Jai Ganesh, Chief Product Officer of HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions. “Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including an extensive accreditation and certification process, proves the HARMAN team’s dedication to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS.”

To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a meticulous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must also have a strong team of AWS Trained and Certified technical consultants with deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Revolutionizing cloud adoption, HARMAN's Cloud Services arm offers a clear path to a modernized, efficient, and cost-effective AWS Cloud strategy. Backed by a diverse array of AWS competencies and service validations, such as the AWS Cloud Operations, DevOps Services, Data and Analytics Services, and more, HARMAN helps customers build stable and scalable platforms. HARMAN’s integrated approach, powered by a dedicated team of dozens of AWS-certified experts, focuses on delivering immediate value through Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to design, execute, manage, and optimize cutting-edge cloud environments.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees in 45+ locations around the world are focused on transforming everyday experiences. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN partners with our customers to deliver a holistic experience – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people allow us to deploy next-generation platforms, while delivering cost efficiencies and innovative solutions to help our clients achieve brilliant outcomes. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.