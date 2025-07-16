Wattch to Support Standard Solar in Advancing Asset Management for Growing Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, today announced it is working with Wattch, a next-generation provider of cloud-based energy monitoring, intelligence, and controls solutions. Strengthening observability and dispatchability is a move that will enable Standard Solar to operate more efficiently, adapt to evolving market conditions and meet the increasing operational demands of a dynamic energy market. Under the agreement, Standard Solar will migrate approximately 370 Megawatts (MW) of its existing portfolio to the Wattch platform and leverage Wattch’s hardware, software, and services to support additional solar and storage developments planned over the next few years.

“We partnered with Wattch due to their commitment to data quality, control and integrated SCADA—capabilities essential for modern, resilient energy operations,” said Rick Berube, Chief Operations Officer, Standard Solar. “Their platform equips our team with the visibility and functionality to optimize performance and make faster, more informed decisions.” The partnership was driven by Wattch's industry-leading features, including the Wattch Digital Twin that enables deeper insights into sources of energy loss, cloud-based diagnostic tools that facilitate remote issue identification and resolution, and rapidly developing capabilities in automated battery monitoring and controls.

Additional factors in Standard Solar's decision included Wattch's comprehensive API that seamlessly connects with the tools and databases in the company’s current tech stack and the platform's ease of installation and ability to support low-cost monitoring retrofits on existing sites.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Standard Solar,” said Alex Nussey, Co-Founder and CEO at Wattch. “Their extensive experience in renewable energy asset management, combined with our engineering team’s commitment to innovation, will drive the continuous improvement of our platform. This partnership ensures we’re building solutions that address the real operational challenges our customers face every day.”

About Wattch

Wattch enables observability, intelligence, and control for renewable energy systems of all types and sizes. As an emerging leader in Grid Edge platforms, the company serves customers in the solar, battery storage, and hydroelectric spaces, with wide-ranging potential applications. Wattch aims to provide transparency and interoperability for every device in the world that produces, stores, or consumes energy. Learn more at wattch.io and on LinkedIn.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 500 Megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.