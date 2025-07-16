-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of notes issued by Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-5 (collectively “PAID 2025-5”), an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. PAID 2025-5 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 81.69% for the Class A-1 Notes to 3.79% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread.

PAID 2025-5 will issue 13 classes of notes totaling $392.0 million with KBRA rating the Class A-1 through Class F Notes, Class A, Class AB, Class ABC, Class ABCD, and Class EF Notes. KBRA will not be providing ratings on the Certificates or the FR Securities. PAID 2025-5 is a fully prefunded transaction where there will be no collateral funded at closing.

Pagaya Structured Products LLC, the sponsor and administrator, is a fully owned subsidiary of Pagaya US Holding Company LLC (formerly known as Pagaya Investments US LLC), which is 100% owned by Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya Technologies”), an Israeli corporation listed on the NASDAQ (PGY). Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company in the lending marketplace that uses AI-driven credit and analysis technology. This transaction is the 47th publicly rated securitization sponsored by Pagaya Structured Products LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Pagaya” or the “Company”).

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s proposed capital structure and Pagaya’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Pagaya and each of the Platform Sellers, as well as periodic update calls with the Company and Platform Sellers. KBRA has recently conducted surveillance on each platform’s KBRA-rated securitizations. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1010370

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Dan DePaulo, Associate
+1 646-731-1259
dan.depaulo@kbra.com

Hollie Reddington, Senior Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3375
hollie.reddington@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

