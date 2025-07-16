Premier Medical Collaborates with Walgreens to Expand Access to Care Across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Medical, a leading primary and multispecialty care provider in Central Florida, today announces a new collaboration with Walgreens to increase access to high-quality healthcare in local communities.

Beginning this summer, Premier Medical, which is a part of the value-driven healthcare company, NeueHealth, will begin operating clinics inside select Walgreens locations, starting with two sites opening in Davenport, Fla., and Orlando, Fla., in July 2025. These in-store clinics will offer a range of services – including primary care, chronic condition management, and dermatology – and will serve patients enrolled in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, commercial, and select Medicaid plans.

“We are excited to collaborate with Walgreens to make personalized care more accessible for Central Florida residents,” said Craig Esquenazi, Director of Operations for Premier Medical. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of local communities and making the care experience more convenient.”

“We’re bringing trusted, high-quality care directly into our stores — making it easier for patients to get the services they need, right in their neighborhood,” said Young Chang, Regional Healthcare Director for Walgreens.

Premier Medical is planning additional clinic openings with Walgreens later this year. To find a Premier Medical clinic near you, visit: https://www.pmacare.com/location-finder.

About Premier Medical

Premier Medical is a Central Florida-based medical group dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality primary and specialty care to diverse communities. With more than 30 years of experience serving the region, Premier Medical has built trusted relationships with patients and families across generations. Premier Medical is proud to be payer agnostic — welcoming patients from Medicare, Medicare Advantage, commercial plans, and select Medicaid plans. As part of NeueHealth, a value-driven healthcare company, Premier Medical offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, chronic disease management, urgent care, dermatology, and telehealth. Through a strong focus on whole-person health, cultural competence, and coordinated care, Premier Medical empowers individuals and families to lead healthier lives and thrive in their communities.

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) has a storied heritage of caring for communities for generations, and proudly serves nearly 9 million customers and patients each day across its approximately 8,500 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and leading omni-channel platforms. Walgreens has approximately 220,000 team members, including nearly 90,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

Walgreens is the flagship U.S. brand of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. Its retail locations are a critical point of access and convenience in thousands of communities, with Walgreens pharmacists playing a greater role as part of the healthcare system and patients’ care teams than ever before. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy provides critical care and pharmacy services to millions of patients with rare disease states and complex, chronic conditions.