CoinRoutes Integrates The Uniswap API, Unlocking DeFi Access for Traders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoinRoutes, an algorithmic crypto trading platform, has integrated the Uniswap Trading API, giving family offices, professional traders and institutional investors instant access to onchain liquidity. The integration lets CoinRoutes’ clients go direct to DeFi without any extra steps.

“We’re excited to announce support for the Uniswap Trading API, our first DeFi integration, which opens a new chapter for CoinRoutes,” said Ian Weisberger, CEO and Co-founder of CoinRoutes. “This milestone demonstrates our commitment to enabling institutions to benefit from decentralized finance without compromising performance."

For clients using CoinRoutes, the integration removes technical barriers, allowing clients to price, execute, and report on DeFi trades with the same ease they’re used to in traditional markets.

“We built Uniswap for everyone, whether you're an individual user or a large institution, you can tap into deep, onchain liquidity via the trading API,” said Hayden Adams, Uniswap Labs Founder and CEO. “This integration means more wealth managers and family offices in new regions will get access to DeFi on CoinRoutes, and I'm excited to see their clients engage with this growing new market.”

The adoption of Uniswap’s Trading API by institutional players continues to drive further connectivity across traditional finance and crypto while maintaining the highest levels of security.

About Uniswap Labs

Uniswap Labs builds products for users to safely and securely access DeFi, including an API, the Uniswap Interface and Uniswap Wallet, which collectively serve millions of users. Uniswap Labs also contributes to the development of the Uniswap Protocol, a peer-to-peer system for swapping digital assets that has processed over $3 Trillion in all-time volume. For additional information about Uniswap Labs visit About, X/Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CoinRoutes

CoinRoutes is an institutional-grade Execution Management System (EMS) for digital assets. Clients can access over 65 major centralized exchanges, decentralized protocols, and liquidity providers covering more than 3,000 assets. CoinRoutes’ patented distributed architecture ensures clients retain control over wallets and keys while benefiting from market-leading execution algorithms, transaction cost analysis, and risk-optimized order routing. Founded by Ian Weisberger, CoinRoutes continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in crypto trading.

