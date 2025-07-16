Saviynt Announces Availability of Saviynt MCP Server in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of identity security solutions, today announced the availability of Saviynt MCP Server in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Saviynt MCP Server using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Saviynt MCP Server helps organizations extend the capabilities of Saviynt Identity Cloud by empowering customers to turn natural language prompts into precise identity actions—such as retrieving and analyzing access patterns, evaluating cross-application access, and initiating governance workflows including access approvals and revocations.

“Offering Saviynt MCP Server in AWS Marketplace is an exciting milestone,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer at Saviynt. “Saviynt MCP Server is a game changer—bringing natural language-driven identity intelligence to the forefront. AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our solutions, helping them unlock real-time access insights, streamline governance workflows, and dramatically accelerate their journey toward autonomous identity security.”

Saviynt MCP Server delivers essential capabilities including unified identity visibility that instantly visualizes access across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. With context-rich governance powered by MCP-based queries, organizations can link access to policies, approvals, and usage. Its AI-ready integration streamlines automation and accelerates compliance through seamless workflow orchestration.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS solution, Saviynt MCP Server leverages Model Context Protocol (MCP) to power intelligent agent interactions—bringing full-spectrum access visibility and automated governance to the forefront of AI-powered enterprises.

To learn more about Saviynt MCP Server in AWS Marketplace, visit the website. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.