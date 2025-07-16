AdAdapted Announces New Partnership With Social Cookbook App Pepper

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, a consumer packaged goods (CPG) media partner revolutionizing advertising technology by turning pre-shop intent into awareness and action, today announced a strategic partnership with Pepper, the fast-growing recipe-sharing app empowering home cooks across the country.

This new collaboration expands AdAdapted’s audience reach and enhances its targeting capabilities for CPG brand advertisers. By integrating with Pepper’s dynamic platform, AdAdapted will be able to help brands connect with engaged home cooks at the exact moment they are discovering new recipes, sharing favorites dishes, and planning meals.

Pepper is known for its vibrant community of home cooks who turn to the app for inspiration, support, and sharing their culinary creations. Through the partnership, Pepper now enables users to easily identify and add recipe ingredients directly to their digital shopping lists—making the journey from discovering a dish to preparing it at home smoother than ever.

"AdAdapted's mission has always been to meet shoppers where they plan and make decisions so they can save a product now in order to buy it later, when they are ready," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO of AdAdapted. "AdAdapted knows that shoppers are different and the tools they use reflect those unique needs and perspectives. That's why we’re thrilled to have a new partner that offers these chefs what they're looking for. By partnering with Pepper, we're bringing even more value to brands and consumers by connecting recipe inspiration with actionable shopping behavior."

“Our partnership with AdAdapted empowers home cooks to go from a recipe to a finished meal with greater ease,” said Jake Aronskind, Co-founder and CEO of Pepper. “The new capabilities will enable our users to add products and ingredients to their shopping lists and digital carts to purchase when they are ready. Looking ahead, we're incredibly excited about the continued evolution of this collaboration by further simplifying & enhancing every step of the cooking experience.”

Together, AdAdapted and Pepper are bridging the gap between inspiration and action, helping brands engage consumers in meaningful and measurable ways.

To learn more about AdAdapted's industry-leading CPG and retail media technology, visit adadapted.com.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is a CPG media partner revolutionizing adtech by turning pre-shop intent into awareness and action, driving in-store and online purchases with a single click. Offering unique, one-stop digital advertising solutions, AdAdapted's innovative technology connects brands and retailers to high-intent shoppers when it matters most, as they prepare to shop. Hyper-targeted, predictive solutions that shorten the journey moving consumers from consideration to conversion. The result is advertising with impact and influence. AdAdapted has been recognized as an industry leader including most recently receiving the Digiday Technology Award for best native advertising platform.

About Pepper

Pepper is the leading social cooking platform helping over 1M+ home cooks create & share recipes. Launched in 2021, Pepper supports home cooks by providing tools to upload original recipes, organize recipes from blogs & social media, and compete in cooking challenges to improve culinary skills. With over 150,000 recipes shared to date and millions saved across its app, Pepper is trailblazing the everyday home cooking space with a refreshingly approachable new solution.