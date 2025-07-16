-

ICBA Payments and Visa Renew Partnership Supporting Community Bank Payments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICBA Payments, a subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), today announced the renewal of its four-decade relationship with Visa. Together, the organizations are deepening their efforts to equip local financial institutions with the modern payment tools and support they need to grow and better serve the needs of their customers.

“This renewed collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the delivery of leading-edge payment products and services that align with the mission and model of community banking,” said Jacob Eisen, CEO of ICBA Payments.

A principal member for both credit and debit card programs, ICBA Payments has partnered closely together with Visa since its founding to provide community banks with access to secure, scalable payments solutions that strengthen their ability to compete in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Under the renewed partnership, ICBA Payments will continue its sponsored card programs with Visa—featuring contactless-enabled cards, tokenization for digital wallets, and seamless access to Visa’s global network—alongside comprehensive program support, including cardholder communications, marketing and other operational services. The partnership also plans to expand – providing streamlined access to Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement platform, enabling community banks to deliver faster, more flexible payment experiences for consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.

“Visa is proud to be the trusted network for more than 80% of ICBA member banks,” said Bill Dobbins, senior vice president and head of U.S. enablement at Visa. “Our longstanding partnership with ICBA Payments is grounded in our shared values and a deep belief in the power of local communities. Together, we’re helping community banks deliver modern, secure financial experiences that drive economic opportunity and strengthen the neighborhoods they serve.”

As the 10th largest debit card issuer and the 29th largest credit card issuer in the U.S. ICBA Payments represents over $43 billion in credit and debit sales, $913.4 million in outstandings and 10 million cards issued.

About ICBA Payments

ICBA Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), has been managing payments solutions for the nation's community banks since 1985. We help power the potential of ICBA members through payments-related innovation and education to help community banks navigate the payments ecosystem and select suitable offerings at favorable pricing—helping community banks compete and thrive. For more information, visit icbapayments.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

