Cann Sets Sail at Minnesota Yacht Club as Exclusive THC Seltzer

SAINT PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cann, the leading THC-infused beverage brand redefining social drinking, is making its official festival debut as the exclusive THC seltzer at the Minnesota Yacht Club from July 18-20. The move marks a major milestone for Cann as it expands into live music, connecting with fans in moments of celebration and joy.

Beyond the Minnesota Yacht Club, the brand is now available at two of Minneapolis’s most iconic venues, including Varsity Theater and The Fillmore, giving fans more opportunities to enjoy Cann at their favorite shows.

“It’s been a dream for Cann to be available at music festivals and venues since we launched over six years ago,” said Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann. “We know that Cann enhances your experience of music, of food, and of friends, making it the perfect adult beverage for festivalgoers. Whether it’s at Minnesota Yacht Club or a concert with friends, Cann offers another great option for fans to enjoy during their next show.”

Cann launched in 2019 as the first microdosed option in the THC beverage space, and has since expanded to offer a variety of formats and signature flavors like Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, and Grapefruit Rosemary. At the Minnesota Yacht Club, 21+ fans can enjoy Cann’s 3mg can, designed to deliver a light, social buzz perfect for dancing, singing along and soaking up the summer vibes.

About CANN

Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping the social drinking category with microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and ranging from 35-50 calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann products with THC derived from federally legal hemp are available to consumers online DTC in over 35 states and in retailers in over 30 states. Cann products are also available at dispensaries in CA. For more details, visit drinkcann.com.