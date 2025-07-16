Cabrillo Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

SAN DIEGO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabrillo Credit Union (Cabrillo), a leading credit union serving 26,000 members across the greater San Diego community, has announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

“At Cabrillo Credit Union, our mission is to enrich our members’ lives one relationship at a time by meeting them where and when they need us most,” said Bret Hoda, Chief Revenue Officer at Cabrillo Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we’re able to reach, onboard and build meaningful relationships with new members through an online, automated personal lending experience they can access anywhere, anytime.”

Cabrillo Credit Union started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in April 2025. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Cabrillo’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Cabrillo Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We welcome Cabrillo Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “As part of the Upstart Referral Network, Cabrillo is growing its personal lending portfolio while also growing new member relationships through a fast, all-digital solution powered by AI.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Cabrillo Credit Union

Cabrillo Credit Union was founded in 1955 to serve Border Patrol Agents in San Diego. Over the years, we’ve expanded to support federal employees, Sharp HealthCare staff, and anyone who lives or works in San Diego County. Though our roots run deep, our commitment remains simple: make banking easy, secure, and rewarding - while building financial success and enriching lives with our member-owners, one relationship at a time. Learn more at www.cabrillocu.com.