MGID Announces Partnership With Patch.com To Reach Exclusive Local Audiences In The US

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced its partnership with Patch.com, one of the largest sources of hyperlocal news in the United States, reaching over 25 million unique visitors per month. This exclusive partnership will focus on driving and optimizing effective monetization and audience development through content recommendations from MGID’s advertiser network.

As well as optimizing monetization, with MGID’s native advertising technology, Patch.com is empowered to improve user experience and boost engagement metrics through strategically recirculated content. This content is recommended contextually based on page category, helping Patch.com attract new, engaged readers and lessen its reliance on search and social platforms. Furthermore, MGID enables Patch.com to monitor and analyze content performance for more informed decision-making, while also increasing user retention, time spent on site, and overall engagement through personalized experiences and AI-powered ad placements.

“With Patch.com, we are adding a hyperlocal news and information website to our own, expanding publisher network in the US,” explains Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID. “This partnership will empower Patch.com to significantly boost both user experience and monetization, drive tangible outcomes for their business.”

Will Figueroa, President of Patch.com, commented, "At Patch, we're always looking for partners who align with our mission of delivering meaningful local journalism while supporting sustainable growth. MGID’s innovative native ad platform allows us to enhance monetization in a way that protects and even elevates the user experience. This partnership not only opens up new revenue opportunities, but also helps diversify our traffic.”

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with performance-driven AI-powered native advertising solutions. With its suite of privacy-first technology, MGID delivers high-quality ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. By focusing on performance and user experience, MGID’s diverse ad formats - including native, display, and video - help advertisers achieve measurable results while enabling publishers to effectively monetize their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID’s investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Learn more at: https://www.mgid.com/

About Patch.com

Patch is the largest local news platform in the U.S. and a trusted source of breaking news and community news coverage for neighborhoods, towns and cities across 50 states. Patch produces over 1000 local news posts per day, while platform features like local calendars, classifieds and business posts help keep millions of Americans connected to the communities they love.