Sentrien Systems Announces Strategic Reseller Partnership with Geotab to Deliver Integrated ERP and Fleet Management Solutions

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentrien Systems (“Sentrien”), a leading provider of ERP consulting and digital transformation services, is proud to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. This partnership enables Sentrien Systems to offer Geotab’s advanced telematics and fleet management technology integrated with enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, including Acumatica and NetSuite.

The collaboration is designed to provide businesses—particularly in the construction, field services, and logistics sectors—with end-to-end visibility of operations, from back-office systems to vehicles and field personnel. By integrating Geotab’s real-time vehicle tracking, driver safety, and maintenance data with ERP workflows, companies can optimize dispatching, job costing, asset utilization, and compliance management.

“Our mission at Sentrien is to help companies operate smarter and scale faster,” said Robert Keuroglian, President and CEO of Sentrien. “By adding Geotab to our ecosystem, we provide our clients the ability to unify field operations and financial systems with real-time intelligence—directly in their ERP.”

As an authorized Geotab reseller, Sentrien will offer comprehensive implementation and integration services, including custom dashboards, alerts, and reports tailored to each client’s ERP environment.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Unified ERP + Telematics : Seamless integration between Geotab and leading ERPs like Acumatica and NetSuite.

: Seamless integration between Geotab and leading ERPs like Acumatica and NetSuite. Real-Time Visibility : Monitor vehicle location, usage, and performance alongside project and operational data.

: Monitor vehicle location, usage, and performance alongside project and operational data. Enhanced Compliance & Safety : Automate ELD reporting, driver scorecards, and preventative maintenance tracking.

: Automate ELD reporting, driver scorecards, and preventative maintenance tracking. Improved Job Costing & ROI: Track actual field activity against estimates to improve profitability and accountability.

This partnership reflects Sentrien’s continued commitment to delivering transformative solutions that connect data, people, and processes—driving measurable results for its clients.

About Sentrien

Sentrien is a digital transformation consultancy and ERP implementation partner with headquarters in the Washington D.C. metro area. With a strong focus on construction, field service, and project-centric industries, Sentrien delivers software solutions that help companies improve efficiency, visibility, and profitability.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation and asset tracking solutions, helping businesses make informed decisions based on data-driven insights. Ranked #1 by ABI Research for four consecutive years in commercial telematics and commercial video telematics, Geotab's intuitive platform and expansive Marketplace offer a wide range of solutions, empowering organizations to optimize their operations, improve safety, and achieve sustainability goals.