From Seattle to Chiba: Okayama University Taps AGC Biologics' Global Pathway for New Therapeutic

SEATTLE & CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGC Biologics, your friendly CDMO expert, today announced a new service agreement with Okayama University, a prominent national university in Japan. This project will leverage AGC Biologics' global network, with the mammalian cell line development capabilities in Seattle, USA, and cGMP mammalian manufacturing facility in Chiba, Japan, working together to advance a new therapeutic program for the university.

Under the agreement, AGC Biologics will perform cell line development with its proprietary CHEF1™ expression platform in Seattle. CHEF1’s track record includes the production of more than 55 different molecules and the development of five commercial products brought to market. The program will then be transferred to the company's facility in Chiba for process development for clinical trials in 2026.

The collaboration between its Asian and U.S. sites highlights AGC Biologics’ ability to offer research institutions a seamless, global pathway from early-stage development to clinical manufacturing.

“This project is a perfect example of our winning global blend, combining the world-class cell line development excellence in Seattle with the most-advanced cGMP-compliant mammalian cell culture manufacturing capabilities available in Japan,” said Susumu Zen-in, General Manager of AGC Biologics’ Chiba facility. “By providing a high level of global standard expertise and an emphasis on flexibility, we’re able to effectively serve prestigious academic institutions like Okayama University working to bring vital new medicines to patients.”

Okayama University selected AGC Biologics for its integrated global network and its unique position in Japan. The Chiba facility offers mammalian cell culture-based services to serve the needs of customers from Japan and the surrounding regions.

This partnership underscores AGC Biologics' commitment to supporting academic and research institutions by providing the technical creativity and specialized services needed to solve complex challenges and advance important new therapies.

To learn more about AGC Biologics’ global network of services, visit www.agcbio.com.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. We currently employ more than 2,600 Team Members worldwide. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.’s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs 10+ facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.