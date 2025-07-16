NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Phoenix Heart to Optimize Financial Outcomes and Enhance Patient Experience

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has been selected by Phoenix Heart to improve workflows, deliver meaningful financial and operational analytics, and enable a better experience for patients, providers and staff. The NextGen Cardiology Suite, a specialty package that overlays the NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record), will reduce friction by supporting specialty-specific workflows.

“NextGen Healthcare understands our needs and shares our commitment to making healthcare as seamless as possible for providers, staff, and the communities we serve,” said Elizabeth Saylor, chief executive officer, Phoenix Heart Share

Voted the state’s #1 cardiology group for eight consecutive years in the annual The Best in Arizona Business poll, Phoenix Heart offers heart, vein, and vascular care across eight locations in the greater Phoenix region. Until now, staff at Phoenix Heart have relied on tedious manual processes to complete mission-critical workflows. NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management), NextGen® Financial Analytics and NextGen® Operational Analytics will be integrated to simplify workflows while offering transparency, predictive analytics, and actionable insights.

“NextGen Healthcare understands our needs and shares our commitment to making healthcare as seamless as possible for providers, staff, and the communities we serve,” said Elizabeth Saylor, chief executive officer, Phoenix Heart. “We’re excited to work together to improve clinical, operational, and financial processes and continue raising the bar in cardiovascular care.”

NextGen® Patient Engage powered by Luma will boost staff efficiency by equipping patients to complete pre-visit intake at their own convenience from their personal devices. The Instant Medical History enhancement will capture discrete data from patients during remote check-in and seamlessly deliver that information to the appropriate places in the system. NextGen® Automated Document Sharing will also automate outbound faxes and expedite the delivery of documents into patient portals—minimizing work for staff and making it easier for patients to quickly access information.

“Phoenix Heart has been leading the way in cardiovascular care in Arizona for over four decades,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are privileged to support Phoenix Heart with the next stage of their growth journey and elevate the provider, staff, and patient experiences with specialty-specific solutions that reduce burdens and make healthcare delivery more intuitive.”

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare helps cardiology practices achieve their goals, visit nextgen.com.

About Phoenix Heart

Voted No. 1 in cardiology groups by Ranking Arizona magazine’s Best in AZ Businesses readers’ poll, Phoenix Heart is the leading cardiology group in the greater Phoenix area. Phoenix Heart has eight offices, conveniently located in Glendale, Scottsdale, Avondale, Anthem, Black Canyon City, Buckeye, Cottonwood, and Laveen Village. Since its inception in 1981, Phoenix Heart has set the gold standard for cardiological care in Arizona and beyond. The cardiologists that make up the medical team at Phoenix Heart represent an incredibly diverse and elite background of training, skills, and specialties. They’re committed to improving and enriching the lives and health of every patient they see and are consistently at the forefront of adopting the newest and best technologies to advance the health of their patients.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.