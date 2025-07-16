General Assembly Partners with CrewAI to Launch AI Agent-Building Workshop Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly, the leading talent and upskilling community, and CrewAI, a multi-agent AI platform, today announced they will partner on a new workshop series designed to teach both technical and nontechnical professionals how to build and deploy AI agents.

The partnership addresses the growing demand for practical AI implementation skills with a free, one-hour introductory webinar and a comprehensive three-hour hands-on workshop serving professionals across skill levels, with tailored learning tracks.

“Every business wants to use AI agents, but many lack the practical skills to implement agentic solutions effectively,” said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. “By combining our proven practitioner-led instructional model with CrewAI’s platform, we’re providing professionals with real skills that go beyond theoretical understanding provided by most AI trainings.”

The workshop series includes two components:

Introduction to Agentic AI with CrewAI : A free, one-hour introductory webinar will show participants how AI agents solve real business problems–no coding required. This component is designed for professionals who want to understand how AI agents can transform workflows and will offer practical frameworks to assess organizational AI readiness.

: A free, one-hour introductory webinar will show participants how AI agents solve real business problems–no coding required. This component is designed for professionals who want to understand how AI agents can transform workflows and will offer practical frameworks to assess organizational AI readiness. Build Your First AI Agent: This comprehensive workshop will take learners from AI curious to agent builders in just three hours. During the course, participants will design, build and deploy their first AI agent team using real business scenarios. Tracks will be available for both technical (Python-based) and nontechnical professionals, who will walk away with the confidence to bring AI agents to their organization.

CrewAI’s platform powers systems across 60% of the Fortune 500 in the United States and is used by developers in 150+ countries, making it the ideal foundation for learning how to build AI agents.

“We’re excited to partner with General Assembly to bring hands-on agentic AI education to the next generation of builders,” said João Moura, CEO of CrewAI. “At CrewAI, we believe multi-agent systems will redefine how work gets done, and this curriculum empowers learners to design, deploy and scale real-world CrewAI workflows from day one–simple to start, reliable in results and built to scale.”

These workshops are part of General Assembly’s AI Academy, a comprehensive training program to address the widening AI skills gap threatening enterprise transformation initiatives.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is the leading talent and upskilling community that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. As part of the Adecco Group and partner of premier talent solutions provider LHH, GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

About CrewAI

CrewAI is the leading multi-agent enterprise platform, powering systems across 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and used by developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to deploy sophisticated, collaborative groups of AI agents to automate real-world business workflows. CrewAI offers the infrastructure that teams need to run autonomous systems in production with a complete list of features required by enterprises that include low-code tools, user management, governance and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure & Google Cloud), and 1,000+ enterprise applications.