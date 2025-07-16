Alto Unlocks Investor Access to Bitcoin Mining Operations through Strategic MainGrid Infrastructure Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, the self-directed IRA platform for private market and alternative assets, announced today that its affiliated broker-dealer, Alto Securities, has added MainGrid Shield, LLC to the investment offerings on Alto Marketplace.

This new infrastructure offering provides accredited investors with direct exposure to U.S.-based Bitcoin mining operations. Created as a spin-off from Chicago Atlantic, a credit-focused investment firm managing over $1.6B, MainGrid Shield, LLC gives investors access to a diversified mining platform that seeks to provide scale, efficiency, and cash flow generation.

“At Alto, we’re committed to expanding the types of alternatives that fit in a modern retirement portfolio—and this addition exemplifies the power of choice we offer,” said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. “MainGrid brings institutional-grade infrastructure to digital asset mining, offering investors real-world exposure to an asset class that’s often difficult to access.”

Alto investors have demonstrated a strong appetite for digital asset exposure: in 2024 alone, over 63% of active investors on the platform allocated to crypto opportunities. The launch of MainGrid Shield, LLC builds on this momentum—offering a complementary path for IRA investors seeking diversified bitcoin exposure through physical infrastructure rather than direct token holdings.

“We’re excited to partner with Alto to bring our institutional mining platform to a broader audience,” said Ryan Muranaka, Partner & Head of Digital Mining at MainGrid Infrastructure. “The ability to invest through retirement accounts adds a compelling dimension to this offering—combining tax efficiency with direct exposure to U.S.-based bitcoin infrastructure.”

MainGrid currently operates three modular data center sites in the Midwest with a combined 21.3 MW of mining capacity and expansion potential up to 278 MW. Possible benefits for investors in MainGrid Shield, LLC include potential monthly cash distributions and a capital call structure that efficiently deploys capital across MainGrid’s buildout plan. The underlying fund may hold approximately 30% in bitcoin treasury and otherwise sells its mined bitcoin each month, distributing proceeds via ACH to investors. MainGrid is available on the Alto Marketplace to accredited investors with a minimum investment of $50,000.

Upcoming Webinar for Interested Investors

MainGrid and Alto will be hosting a live informational webinar for accredited investors on July 22 at 3PM EST. The session will include an overview of the MainGrid Shield, LLC opportunity, key offering terms, and a live Q&A with members of both leadership teams. To register, click here.

About MainGrid Infrastructure

MainGrid Infrastructure (formerly Chicago Atlantic Digital Mining) develops and operates institutional-scale, modular bitcoin mining data centers located near substations with scalable power infrastructure. Its team includes over 30 professionals with deep experience in digital mining, data center operations, private credit, and real estate development. Learn more at digitalminingfund.com.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 30,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto offers simplified SDIRA access to investments that are less correlated and have potential for higher returns. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.