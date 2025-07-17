Windstream Supports 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a provider of advanced communications services, is proud to help sponsor the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which take place July 17-22 in Minneapolis.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has helped sponsor the Wheelchair Games.

The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie.

Windstream is the sponsor of the 2025 boccia competition, and company representatives will participate in the medal ceremony.

“Windstream is proud to once again help sponsor the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans,” said Paul Strickland, vice president of consumer support for Windstream.

“We are always inspired to witness the courage and tenacity demonstrated at the Wheelchair Games,” Strickland said. “It’s an honor for our company to be part of this wonderful competition.”

Strickland, a former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, is executive sponsor of Windstream’s WINVETS Employee Resource Group, which helps veterans transition to civilian life, the communications industry and their careers at Windstream.

Approximately 13% of Windstream’s workforce is made up of veterans, National Guard or Reserve members, or military spouses. Windstream was recently named a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with 7 events and 77 athletes. Paralyzed Veterans of America joined the VA in 1985 to help expand the event’s mission and reach.

About Windstream

Windstream’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by leveraging its nationwide network to deliver a full suite of advanced communications services. We provide fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states, managed cloud communications, networking and security services for mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S., and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions for carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream, a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., operates three brands including Kinetic, Windstream Enterprise and Windstream Wholesale. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Follow us on X @Windstream.

