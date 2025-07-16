-

KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to City of Houston, Texas, Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Series 2025B (Non-AMT); Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds; Revises Rating Outlook to Positive

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the City of Houston, Texas, Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025B (Non-AMT). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA- for the City's outstanding Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds.

The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects recent strong growth in origination and destination passengers, particularly at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, highlighting the System's increasing reliance on its vibrant local market rather than the operating decisions of its hubbing carriers to drive passenger volumes and related revenues. In addition, the System’s comparatively modest capital needs and descending debt service requirements, in KBRA’s view, should enhance its flexibility to address future demand driven facility enhancements.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Large and growing catchment area generates strong origin and destination demand, while the System’s geographically strategic location promotes connecting activity.
  • Financial operations are characterized by abundant liquidity and ample debt service coverage margins.
  • Market yields are well above United Airlines' and Southwest Airlines' respective system averages.

Credit Challenge

  • High market‐share concentration and financial reliance on United Airlines (the primary carrier at George Bush Intercontinental Airport) and Southwest Airlines (the primary carrier at William P. Hobby Airport), mitigated by their respective long-term agreements and investments in Houston facilities.
  • Significant, though well managed, capital program and resultant exposure to construction risk and inflationary pressures.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade:

  • Meaningful increase in passenger activity leading to strengthened debt service coverage and liquidity levels.
  • Material reduction in debt leading to improved debt metrics and enhanced financial flexibility.

For Downgrade:

  • A significant increase in scope or cost of the capital program resulting in a meaningful increase in leverage.
  • While unlikely, a sustained, material decline in enplanements and associated revenue due to the reduction or elimination of hub operations by either United Airlines or Southwest Airlines, and/or economic contraction of the service area.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010395

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Stettler, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Stettler, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2025-PJ7 (GSMBS 2025-PJ7)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 63 classes of mortgage-backed notes from GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2025-PJ7 (GSMBS 2025-PJ7). The transaction is backed by primarily prime jumbo mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $311.2 million as of the cut-off date. The pool comprises 243 first-lien, fixed rate residential mortgage loans as of the July 1, 2025 cut-off date. The pool is characterized by significant borrower equity in each mort...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of notes issued by Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-5 (collectively “PAID 2025-5”), an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. PAID 2025-5 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 81.69% for the Class A-1 Notes to 3.79% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at closin...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2025-2 (CLAS 2025-2), an aviation ABS transaction. CLAS 2025-2 represents the 12th public securitization sponsored by Castlelake, L.P. (the Company). The Company is comprised of 70 individuals operating out of nine offices with headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As of March 2025, the Company has invested more than $22 billion in aviation assets and has more than 250 owned and managed assets....
Back to Newsroom