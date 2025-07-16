KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to City of Houston, Texas, Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Series 2025B (Non-AMT); Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds; Revises Rating Outlook to Positive

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the City of Houston, Texas, Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2025B (Non-AMT). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA- for the City's outstanding Airport System Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds.

The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects recent strong growth in origination and destination passengers, particularly at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, highlighting the System's increasing reliance on its vibrant local market rather than the operating decisions of its hubbing carriers to drive passenger volumes and related revenues. In addition, the System’s comparatively modest capital needs and descending debt service requirements, in KBRA’s view, should enhance its flexibility to address future demand driven facility enhancements.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Large and growing catchment area generates strong origin and destination demand, while the System’s geographically strategic location promotes connecting activity.

Financial operations are characterized by abundant liquidity and ample debt service coverage margins.

Market yields are well above United Airlines' and Southwest Airlines' respective system averages.

Credit Challenge

High market‐share concentration and financial reliance on United Airlines (the primary carrier at George Bush Intercontinental Airport) and Southwest Airlines (the primary carrier at William P. Hobby Airport), mitigated by their respective long-term agreements and investments in Houston facilities.

Significant, though well managed, capital program and resultant exposure to construction risk and inflationary pressures.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade:

Meaningful increase in passenger activity leading to strengthened debt service coverage and liquidity levels.

Material reduction in debt leading to improved debt metrics and enhanced financial flexibility.

For Downgrade:

A significant increase in scope or cost of the capital program resulting in a meaningful increase in leverage.

While unlikely, a sustained, material decline in enplanements and associated revenue due to the reduction or elimination of hub operations by either United Airlines or Southwest Airlines, and/or economic contraction of the service area.

