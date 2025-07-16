Lynq, the Real-Time Interest-Bearing Settlement Network, Launches with First Transaction on the Avalanche Blockchain and First Peer-to-Peer Transfer on Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital assets, today announced that it has officially launched. This major milestone follows more than 18 months of market research, input and collaboration with leading digital asset firms—whose continued support reflects the growing institutional demand. The first transaction included the recording of clients’ assets on the Avalanche blockchain, followed by a successful account-to-account settlement on the Lynq network.

“Almost two years worth of work culminates in today's launch of the next generation of institutional settlement infrastructure. Our partnership with Avalanche reflects a shared vision: to bring institutional finance into the future with reliable, high-speed infrastructure designed for scale and compliance,” said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. “We are proud to bring Lynq to market and are grateful to our partners and early adopters whose collaboration and counsel helped shape a solution built by the industry, for the industry.”

Clients began onboarding at tZERO Securities, Lynq’s Broker-Dealer, two months ago, with 13 digital asset companies currently onboarded and more than 50 additional clients in various stages of the process. Since inception, Lynq set out to solve fragmented settlement in the digital asset market and create a network of trusted counterparties on its platform. This consortium-driven approach enabled the development of a platform that delivers liquidity, scalability, and SOC II technology, while maximizing capital efficiency.

“This launch demonstrates how public blockchain infrastructure can validate real-time, institutional-grade settlement without compromising speed, trust, or transparency,” said Morgan Krupetsky, Head of Institutions & Capital Markets at Ava Labs. “Lynq is the result of a cross-industry effort to solve the longstanding limitations of post-trade processes, and we’re proud to see Avalanche serving as the foundational technology powering this new industry standard.”

Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO, Lynq leverages tZERO’s Broker-Dealer and Special Purpose Broker-Dealer licenses, Arca’s expertise in asset management, and Tassat’s proven, real-time blockchain technology. Lynq’s service partners include Avalanche, which provides the open-source layer one blockchain network, and U.S. Bank, the network’s qualified cash custodian. Together, this innovative architecture provides institutional clients with bankruptcy remote segregated account security and transparent proof of reserves on a familiar end-to-end platform.

To learn more about Lynq or join the network, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About Lynq

Lynq is a broker-dealer-operated real-time settlement utility. Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, and supported by a syndicate of leading digital asset and TradFi institutions, Lynq offers clients a scalable and inclusive settlement service on a proven end-to-end platform. Built “by the industry, for the industry,” Lynq delivers interest and transparent proof of reserves within a bankruptcy-remote architecture that minimizes counterparty risk. Lynq’s Interest-in-Transit technology enables users to maximize earned interest even during settlement operations, driving unprecedented capital efficiency. For more information, please visit https://lynq.network.