MissionSquare teams up with Income America to offer a new retirement income solution

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MissionSquare announced today a new collaboration with Income America, LLC to introduce the MSQ Income America 5ForLife Balanced Fund (5ForLife). 5ForLife is an in-plan income solution designed to provide participants with guaranteed lifetime income starting at age 65 and will be available to MissionSquare’s approximate 9,200 employer plans.

MissionSquare’s collaboration with Income America, LLC comes at a time when retirement income solutions remain a growing interest to help employees build retirement security through holistic financial programs, investment products, and educational tools and services.

“MissionSquare is proud to partner with Income America, LLC to bring forward an innovative solution that can help plan participants create a secure financial future,” said Jeffrey Gibson, chief product strategy officer at MissionSquare. “Across the industry, the demand for retirement income solutions has been building for some time, and launching 5ForLife on our platform reflects our continued commitment to delivering consistent value, service, and personalized support to all our customers.”

5ForLife strives to address one of the most pressing issues for employees near or in retirement: the need for guaranteed monthly retirement income. For MissionSquare retirement employer plans looking to add a guaranteed income solution to their broader retirement savings program, 5ForLife offers several benefits, including:

Guaranteed Lifetime Income : At age 65, participants can choose to receive 5% of their income base per year, providing a predictable and stable income stream.

: At age 65, participants can choose to receive 5% of their income base per year, providing a predictable and stable income stream. Market Upside Capture : The fund allows participants to benefit from market gains, with annual step-up opportunities to increase their income base.

: The fund allows participants to benefit from market gains, with annual step-up opportunities to increase their income base. Flexibility and Control: Participants can transfer or withdraw their balance at any time without penalties, maintaining control over their assets.1

“The need for guaranteed monthly income in retirement continues to be a pressing issue for individuals at or nearing retirement,” said Matthew Wolniewicz, president of Income America, LLC. “We are honored to collaborate with MissionSquare to help bring this solution to life for their customers by providing the security of income for life to more workers across the United States.”

This collaboration with Income America, LLC further supports MissionSquare’s efforts to help its participants build secure and sustainable retirements. As a trusted partner to thousands of employers nationwide, MissionSquare remains focused on its mission to help all individuals retire well, which continues to drive and define the company today.

“We understand the growing needs of individuals and their families when it comes to preparing for their holistic financial future,” added Gibson. “While 5forLife is the first of a series of products MissionSquare will be introducing to the marketplace, we are focused on expanding how we support individuals as their financial lives change, seeking opportunities that complement our current business portfolio and making sophisticated solutions simple.”

In addition to offering a broad range of services, such as retirement plan administration, financial planning and advisory services, educational resources, and tools for financial wellness, MissionSquare continues to introduce new tools and resources to help individuals and their families build retirement security. This includes a focus on solutions such as emergency savings, high-yield savings, education accounts, IRA account support expansion, and self-service financial planning.

1. While participants can withdraw the market value of the account at any time without any fees or penalties, doing so will cause the participant to lose the income guarantee. Expand

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets.2 Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a more secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org.

2. As of Dec. 31, 2024. Includes 457(b) plans, 401(a) plans, 403(b) plans, Retirement Health Savings plans, Employer Investment Program plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. Expand

Income America, LLC is not affiliated with Income America funds, which are a series of bank-maintained collective investment trusts for which Great Gray Trust Company, LLC is the trustee.

©2025, Income America, LLC

About Income America

Several industry leaders — including Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, Wilshire, American Century Investments, Lincoln Financial Group, Nationwide, and SS&C Technologies — came together to create a revolutionary retirement solution: Income America – Fee Class 5ForLife, a series of collective investment funds that provide guaranteed lifetime income. Designed to help retirement plan participants save for a more secure future, the Income America Balanced Fund – Fee Class 5ForLife (Income America Balanced 5ForLife) is an innovative, unbiased, multi-insured, in-plan retirement income solution. With Income America Balanced 5ForLife, participants can contribute through convenient payroll deductions while they’re working and enjoy protection against market uncertainty during retirement. MissionSquare’s 5ForLife solution (“MissionSquare Income America 5ForLife Balanced Fund”) is a bank collective fund that invests solely in the Income America Balanced Fund – Fee Class 5ForLife. Please visit incomeamerica.com for important information.