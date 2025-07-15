Legacy Marketing Group and The Standard Unveil EclipseMark FIA

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Marketing Group® and Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) today announced a strategic alliance and new joint venture with the debut of EclipseMarkSM Single Premium Deferred Index Annuities, a simple way for clients to grow and protect their retirement assets. Built to reduce renewal rate guesswork, EclipseMark fixed index annuities feature multiple extended-rate guarantees on diverse interest crediting options—including a 10-year fixed rate option.

“This partnership with Legacy marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to provide innovative financial solutions,” said Alan Assner, vice president and head of Individual Annuities at The Standard. “By combining our expertise, we can deliver an annuity product that not only provides security and stability but also empowers people to plan for a stronger financial future.”

EclipseMark is designed for powerful upside potential, providing a broad range of interest crediting strategies and opportunities to lock in extended rates. EclipseMark also features a 12% vesting premium bonus* to jump-start earnings.

Flexible options can help meet varying client needs—including a 10-year surrender schedule for those focused on long-term growth and a five-year option for clients up to age 90. With the product, clients can also access funds through penalty-free withdrawals of up to 15% annually after the first contract year.

“We are pleased for the opportunity to work with The Standard, one of the most highly respected organizations in the industry,” said Preston Pitts, president of Legacy Marketing Group. “I believe this FIA aligns security, stability and growth opportunities. Designing an FIA that offers crediting options to cover a multitude of consumer risk tolerances, while simultaneously providing guarantees to issued rates on most crediting strategies, was critical to the construction of this product.”

EclipseMark is issued by the exceptional reliability of “A”-rated** Standard Insurance Company, which has maintained an “A” (Excellent) rating or higher from AM Best every year since 1928, the first year of AM Best ratings.

For more information about EclipseMark, please visit the Legacy Marketing Group website.

About Legacy Marketing Group

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial security to generations of Americans.

These products are sold exclusively through the company’s nationwide network of independent marketing organizations and insurance agents. With more than three decades of industry experience and a full- service, relationship-focused business model, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent producer distribution channel. Since the company’s inception in 1993, Legacy’s vision has been to create value for IMOs, agents, and consumers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy’s passion for innovation and service is the bedrock of the company.

About The Standard

Established in 1906, The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. We are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

EclipseMark is a product of Standard Insurance Company, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The Standard is a marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Insurance products are offered by Standard Insurance Company of Portland, Oregon, in all states except New York. Product features and availability vary by state and distributor and are solely the responsibility of Standard Insurance Company. Products are designed and exclusively marketed by Legacy Marketing Group, an independent agency. Legacy Marketing Group is not an affiliate of The Standard or its affiliates. EclipseMark is a service mark of Legacy Marketing Group. Contract: ICC17-SPDA-IA(01/17), SPDA-IA(01/17), SPDA-IA(01/17)FL. Riders: ICC24 R-VPB, ICC24 R-PTP-GPR, ICC24 R-PTP-TIR, ICC17-R-PTP, ICC17-R-GMAB- IA, ICC17-R-MVA-IA, ICC17-R-TCB-IA, ICC17- R-NHB-IA, ICC17-R-ANN-IA, ICC17-R-DB-IA, ICC17-R-ANNDW, ICC17-R-POF-IA, ICC20-R-IRA, ICC20-R-Roth IRA, ICC20-R-QPP, R-VPB, R-PTP-GPR, R-PTP-TIR, R-PTP, R-GMAB-IA, R-MVA-IA, R-TCB-IA, R-NHB-IA, R-ANN-IA, R-DB-IA, R-ANNDW, R-POF-IA, R-IRA, R-Roth IRA, R-QPP, R-GMAB-FL, R-MVA-FL, R-ANN-FL, R-IRA-FL, R-Roth IRA-FL, R-QPP-FL, R-DB-IA-FL. Annuities are not guaranteed by any bank or credit union and are not insured by the FDIC or any other governmental agency. Some annuities may go down in value. Guarantees are based on the financial strength and claims- paying ability of Standard Insurance Company.

* Available on EclipseMark 10 Plus. A premium bonus will result in a reduction in rate.