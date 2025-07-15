dt360 and Workato Partner to Deliver Unified Systems and AI-Driven Enterprise Orchestration

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dt360, an AI-first full-stack experience firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Workato, the leading platform for enterprise orchestration and agentic AI. This collaboration leverages Workato’s powerful stack and dt360’s consulting edge to help enterprises connect systems, processes, and people— quickly and seamlessly.

The result: faster time-to-value, lower operational costs, and a new class of enterprise automation powered by AI, low-code, and end-to-end orchestration.

Built for a New Enterprise Reality

Today’s enterprises face rising complexity, fragmented tech stacks, and mounting cost pressures. dt360’s partnership with Workato addresses this directly by offering rapid, scalable integration across IT, HR, Finance, CX, and more. The partners are aligned in their mission: enabling businesses to automate intelligently and act decisively.

Key partnership outcomes include:

Rapid legacy modernization through integration, not costly rebuilds

Unified data flows for improved visibility, control, and decision-making

Reusable industry-specific automation frameworks that scale across business units

AI-driven workflows and agents to augment human performance

CX-centric AI deployments, merging customer experience insights with automation

New methods for optimized, flexible cloud utilization that maximize cost savings

GenAI Meets Enterprise Orchestration at Scale

Workato plays a pivotal role in enterprise orchestration and in enabling the generative AI stack, allowing organizations to embed GenAI seamlessly across systems and workflows. As the demand for intelligent orchestration grows, dt360 steps in as a certified consulting partner to unlock value from Workato’s agentic platform infrastructure.

With extensive expertise across banking, telecom, healthcare, government, energy, and more, dt360 helps modernize legacy systems and accelerate digital initiatives with speed and precision.

“Workato is not just an iPaaS; it’s a transformation stack,” said Navin Prasad, EVP, Global Head of Experience at Bahwan CyberTek. “At dt360, we are activating it with enterprise AI, low-code, and design thinking. We help our clients deliver better experiences, protect value, and move faster, at a lower cost.”

“dt360's deep industry expertise and proven track record in iPaaS, Enterprise Orchestration, and AI transformation makes them an ideal partner as we help enterprises harness the full potential of agentic AI," said Bharath Yadla, SVP - Office of Strategy & Transformation at Workato. "Their ability to navigate complex organizational structures and accelerate adoption across diverse sectors—from financial services to healthcare in certain geographies—perfectly complements our agentic WorkatoOne platform.”

About dt360

dt360, a Bahwan CyberTek venture, is a full-stack AI and experience consultancy that helps global enterprises modernize and scale intelligently. With offerings spanning AI agents, low-code integration, and CX-focused AI, dt360 enables faster decision-making, lower costs, and enterprise systems that empower workforces. Learn more at www.dt360.com.

About Workato

Workato is the leading platform for enterprise automation. Recognized by industry experts like Gartner and Forrester, it enables businesses to integrate apps and automate workflows with speed and simplicity. Workato is at the forefront of GenAI orchestration, helping organizations embed AI across their digital core. Learn why Workato is trusted by over 17,000 companies worldwide at www.workato.com.