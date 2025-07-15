Ethos and Origin Partner to Offer Free Budgeting and Wealth Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company that is on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced a partnership with Origin, the all-in-one personal finance app that’s reimagining how people manage, build, and protect their wealth. Through this partnership, Ethos policyholders will receive access to one free year of Origin’s financial management platform, which includes powerful AI tools to help people better understand their finances and plan for the future. Together, Ethos and Origin aim to make financial services more accessible while empowering families to achieve greater financial stability.

After a comprehensive evaluation of the industry, Origin was selected as the premier financial management tool for Ethos customers, offering an all-in-one solution to manage their finances and build their wealth. Through this partnership, Ethos policyholders will be able to sign up for complimentary access to Origin’s complete financial management platform. This new benefit helps make long-term financial planning more accessible for policyholders by integrating everything from budgeting tools and retirement planning to financial guidance into one easy-to-use platform.

Ethos is partnering with industry-leading providers to deliver curated perks, designed to support policyholders’ important priorities. The new perks program complements Ethos' recently launched Indexed Universal Life insurance, a wealth-building product that offers a cash value, living benefit, valuable tax advantages, and an optional retirement income stream, and Ethos’ complimentary estate plans. Together with the Origin offering, Ethos is helping grow and protect policyholders’ wealth and their families.

“At Ethos, we continually innovate to add value for our policyholders. Our complimentary estate planning tools have already been providing policyholders peace of mind so they can seamlessly pass on their wealth, and now our partnership with Origin is a powerful opportunity that is designed to offer enhanced financial security through a platform that is already helping people make smarter financial decisions,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer, Ethos. “We are proud to join forces with a company that aims to deliver financial security in a modern, accessible way and welcome Origin as an inaugural partner into our perk program.”

Ethos leverages proprietary technology and predictive and real-time data to remove the friction from the life insurance purchase process, enabling customers to apply for coverage with a 100% digital application that provides customers with decisions in minutes, without lengthy and invasive medical exams. By streamlining the process, Ethos helps more families gain peace of mind and long-term financial stability.

“Too many people think about life insurance only after a major life event – but by then, it can be too late,” said Matt Watson, founder and CEO of Origin. “We believe financial wellness isn’t just about budgeting or saving, it’s about being prepared for the moments you can’t plan for. Partnering with Ethos allows us to give people that peace of mind, helping Americans know, grow and protect their wealth.”

Ethos has experienced rapid growth over the past year, and the company remains focused on sustaining this momentum. Protective recently joined a distinguished group of industry-leading carriers, including Legal & General America, TruStage™ Financial Group, Inc., John Hancock, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., and Mutual of Omaha, working with Ethos to enhance the accessibility and affordability of life and accidental death insurance and estate planning for millions of families.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Each month, Ethos issues billions in coverage, redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com.

About Origin

Origin was founded on the belief that financial planning should be accessible to everyone at every stage of life. Origin is the leading financial management platform, helping Americans budget, save and invest for their future. Its integrated solution helps employees manage compensation, benefits, and personal finances in a single place. Origin is the first platform that combines human financial planners with cutting-edge financial technology that both educates consumers and allows them to create, execute, and track their personalized financial plans. Origin’s team is led by repeat founders and is backed by leading VC firms and investors like 01A, Founders Fund, Felicis Ventures, General Catalyst and Lachy Groom. Learn more at www.useorigin.com.