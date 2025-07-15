TalentNeuron Partners with Blue Crab Consulting to Accelerate Workforce Transformation for the Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TalentNeuron, the only workforce transformation platform that unifies internal talent intelligence and external labor market data, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue Crab Consulting, a leading HR transformation firm specializing in skills-based workforce strategies. The collaboration will accelerate client value realization through enhanced onboarding, implementation, and strategic advisory support.

"In Blue Crab Consulting, we've found a partner with deep industry expertise in skills intelligence, job architecture strategy, and talent mobility, and who shares our unwavering focus on client success," said David Wilkins, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at TalentNeuron. "We're seeing enterprises face an accelerating pace of change that demands faster, more strategic workforce decisions. By partnering with Blue Crab, TalentNeuron is ensuring those organizations have the comprehensive support they need to transform their organizations and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

The partnership combines TalentNeuron's comprehensive strategic workforce planning and workforce intelligence solutions with Blue Crab's expertise in HR technology, including its focus on operationalizing skills strategies at scale. Blue Crab's proven methodologies will help TalentNeuron clients translate workforce insights into actionable strategies that drive measurable impact.

"What excites us most about partnering with TalentNeuron is their genuine commitment to client success that mirrors our own values," said Dr. Brian Fieser, Managing Partner of Blue Crab Consulting. "The addition of TalentNeuron to our client’s technology strategy provides an integration of market data and skill insights into the ever-meaningful strategic workforce planning approach. Clients on a skills-based journey can finally drive impact through strategic workforce planning approaches that leverage internal, external and bot approaches to the workforce of the future. Our guided onboarding, implementation and ongoing strategic advisory approaches ensure clients can immediately harness TalentNeuron's workforce intelligence and realize meaningful results from day one and into the future."

The partnership addresses growing demand for comprehensive workforce transformation solutions across industries. TalentNeuron's platform connects internal talent intelligence with external labor market insights, enabling organizations to anticipate change and act with confidence. Combined with Blue Crab Consulting's implementation expertise and strategic advisory, the partnership provides complete support for navigating today's complex workforce challenges.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 91% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

About Blue Crab Consulting

Blue Crab Consulting helps organizations turn the vision of the future of work into lasting, measurable impact. As a boutique consulting firm, they specialize in AI-powered HR transformation, implementation excellence, workforce planning, and the analytics that connect strategy to execution. Blue Crab's practitioners-first approach combines deep domain expertise with proven frameworks and accelerators to help organizations move fast without sacrificing depth or quality. Founded on the principles of collaboration, innovation, and accountability, Blue Crab Consulting partners with forward-thinking leaders to enable AI-driven HR transformation that advances business strategy, enhances workforce capabilities, and delivers sustainable, people-centered outcomes.