SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Joins Forces with GS Power Partners to Cut Energy Costs Through NY-based Community Solar Farm

STAMFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GS Power Partners (GSPP), a leading Independent Power Producer in the distributed generation (DG) solar sector, today announced that the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF), a leader in environmental education and innovation, has subscribed to GSPP’s Saratoga II community solar farm. SUNY ESF signed on to the solar farm, which is located in Middle Grove NY, through a partnership with GSPP and Community Solar Authority (CSA). In addition to delivering substantial savings, the initiative supports the development of renewable energy infrastructure in upstate New York, reinforcing ESF’s commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“As one of the first large-scale SUNY participants in community solar, ESF is leading by example in pursuing cost-effective and community-centered sustainability solutions,” said Amanda Zurla, GSPP’s Chief Development Officer. “Through our partnership with CSA, we were able to connect ESF with an existing project so they would realize the benefits quickly. It is our hope that the program will expand to other campuses in the future.”

Driven to set the standard for sustainability, ESF began searching for a community solar partner to help them support renewable energy production affordably. GSPP was able to meet ESF’s requirement for consolidated billing, and is delivering a 10 percent savings on electricity delivery costs at the main Syracuse campus, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars annually.

“We wanted to find a solution that aligned with our sustainability goals, reduced our utility expenses, and didn’t create more administrative burden,” said Michael Amadori, Energy Manager at SUNY ESF. “Community solar checked all those boxes. And most importantly, it delivers clean, affordable energy to our communities and contributes to the decarbonization of the grid.”

In addition to SUNY ESF, hundreds of households in New York State benefit from Saratoga II community solar credits through National Grid. Community solar adds another layer of sustainability to ESF’s campus, which is also moving toward all-electric heating systems, training staff on new energy technologies, and exploring additional heat recovery strategies.

“Michael and the ESF team were instrumental in pushing this project through the public procurement process, because they see the value in community solar,” said Dakota Malone, Managing Partner at CSA. “Being from the Syracuse area ourselves, helping ESF to find the right community solar provider meant a lot to our team.”

About SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) is dedicated to the study of the environment, developing renewable technologies, and building a sustainable and resilient future through design, policy, and management of the environment and natural resources. Members of the College community share a passion for protecting the health of the planet and a deep commitment to the rigorous application of science to improve the way humans interact with the world. The College offers academic programs ranging from the associate of applied science to the Doctor of Philosophy. ESF students live, study and do research on the main campus in Syracuse, N.Y., and on 25,000 acres of field stations in a variety of ecosystems across the state.

About Community Solar Authority

Community Solar Authority, a firm specializing in sustainability strategies, delivers turnkey access to community solar for large energy users. Since the company’s founding in 2019, Community Solar Authority has unlocked access to $35M+ in future energy savings for municipalities, corporations, schools, big businesses & more. Community Solar Authority aims to see the nationwide adoption of community solar, and is committed to deploying access to renewables for its clients. For more information, please visit www.communitysolarauthority.com.

About GS Power Partners

GS Power Partners, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), acquires, develops, finances and owns distributed generation (DG) commercial and industrial (C+I) and community solar projects. Since the company’s founding in 2015, GS Power Partners has been fully focused on project development in the DG solar sector. Backed by CVC DIF, a global investment firm with almost $20 billion in assets under management, the company maintains a portfolio of 300+ megawatts of solar assets, mainly concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest. GS Power Partners advances the clean energy transition through responsible investments and long-term partnerships. For more information, please visit www.gspowerpartners.com.