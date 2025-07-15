The Acacia Group Backs Common Thread Collective in Strategic Move to Redefine Profitable Growth for E-commerce Brands

FULTON, Md. & COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Acacia Group, investors in transformative technology and services companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Common Thread Collective, a top growth agency for direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. This alliance brings together CTC’s creative and data-driven marketing engine with Acacia’s investment capital and deep expertise in scaling digital-first businesses.

“In a time when every marketing dollar needs to work harder, CTC has built a smart, disciplined model for tying marketing to measurable financial results,” said Frederic Cassis, managing partner at The Acacia Group. Share

CTC, founded in 2012 by CEO Taylor Holiday in Costa Mesa, California, has built a distinctive reputation for helping e-commerce brands to grow profitably. The company combines proprietary data tools, financial planning, creative strategy, and performance marketing to empower e-commerce brands generating $10 million to $100 million in revenue to scale their bottom-line profit.

“In a time when every marketing dollar needs to work harder, CTC has built a smart, disciplined model for tying marketing to measurable financial results,” said Frederic Cassis, managing partner at The Acacia Group. “We believe CTC has all the ingredients for rapid expansion—a brilliant leadership team, proprietary tools, and an unwavering focus on customer success. With our support, they’ll accelerate growth through product innovation, talent development, and targeted acquisitions, keeping customer impact front and center.”

“This is a defining moment for our team and our clients,” said Taylor Holiday, founder and CEO of CTC. “Acacia shares our mission to build CTC as the go-to agency for profit-oriented consumer brands and a place where top talent wants to work. Their investment and expertise give us new opportunities to scale, evolve our proprietary tech, deliver stronger results for our clients, and create new growth for our people. This partnership unlocks the next era of CTC.”

CTC is renowned for bridging the gap between marketing and finance, empowering brand leaders with the necessary tools, strategy, and execution to drive more profit. With marketing teams expected to own the full customer journey, back every decision with data, master creative storytelling, and move with speed and agility, the demands have never been higher. The agency’s systemized approach to data analysis, financial planning, growth strategy, and performance marketing is helping many of the top direct-to-consumer brands thrive in today’s demanding environment with clarity and profitability at scale.

What this strategic partnership means:

New tech development expertise and investment to enhance CTC’s technology platform.

Resources and relationships to pursue key acquisitions.

Enhanced support for top-tier e-commerce clients.

Accelerated roadmap for team and leadership development.

PALAZZO served as exclusive financial advisor to Common Thread Collective on the transaction, and Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Acacia Group. Resolute Capital Partners, Petra Capital Partners and Providence Investment Partners supported The Acacia Group in financing the transaction.

Learn more about CTC and its evolution plan with Acacia at:

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm building stronger businesses by harnessing the power of digital transformation. Acacia works closely with management teams as engaged and supportive partners, fostering resilient cultures of collaboration and innovation to make its portfolio companies more valuable to their clients, employees and co-investors. By empowering skillful leaders, nurturing exceptional talent, investing in innovation and building distinctive brands, Acacia Group creates the qualities businesses need to achieve lasting success. Learn more at www.acaciagroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Common Thread Collective

Common Thread Collective is an e-commerce profit agency, helping DTC brands produce better financial outcomes by constructing a system for achieving profitable scale. With a foundation in data, paid acquisition, creative, retention, and growth strategy execution, CTC is redefining how performance marketing delivers to the bottom line. Learn more at commonthreadco.com. Follow us at, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.