LG Ad Solutions Integrates with Viant to Advance Addressability in CTV

Pioneering CTV-First Approach for Advertising for the Streaming Era

Together, LG Ad Solutions and Viant are expanding addressable capabilities in CTV while unlocking new benefits for advertisers.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a strategic integration with LG Ad Solutions designed to accelerate addressable advertising in the connected TV (CTV) ecosystem, introducing a new way of advertising designed for the industry-wide shift from linear TV to streaming.

Through this integration, LG’s premium smart TV inventory—spanning 45 million connected devices across the U.S.—is now fully addressable via the Viant DSP. Advertisers gain seamless access to high-performing campaigns on the most-watched screens in the home, backed by Viant’s leading identity infrastructure. LG Ad Solutions and Viant will jointly improve signal quality, data matching, and performance—empowering advertisers to engage streaming audiences with greater precision, scale, and transparency.

“Identity is the backbone of effective advertising in a fragmented ecosystem,” said Kelly McMahon, SVP Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions. “By integrating the Viant Household ID into our platform, we’re empowering buyers to scale Viant-driven audiences across the LG Smart TV environment—unlocking greater precision, reach, and performance while keeping privacy at the core.”

A New Era of Addressable CTV Advertising

This integration is part of Viant’s Direct Access program, which strengthens connections between advertisers and the world’s leading CTV platforms. Together, LG Ad Solutions and Viant are expanding addressable capabilities in CTV while unlocking new benefits for advertisers:

  • Precision Targeting with Data Match: Viant’s identity solutions enable large-scale addressable reach and precise audience targeting, frequency control, and attribution through a powerful data match.
  • Direct-to-Glass Access to LG Smart TVs: Advertisers can now programmatically reach LG’s premium global CTV inventory via Viant’s DSP through targeted audience precision to drive impactful outcomes.
  • Content-Level Contextual Targeting: With Viant’s acquisition of IRIS.TV, advertisers gain content-level contextual targeting on LG Ads to access standardized classification via IRIS_ID for greater relevance and transparency.
  • Boosted Performance and ROI: This integration unifies premium CTV supply, identity resolution, and contextual intelligence to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and maximize campaign ROI.

“This integration with LG Ad Solutions demonstrates how OEM data and identity-first technology can transform CTV advertising,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. “Together, we’re empowering advertisers to reach the right audiences, in the right context, with precision and scale that reflects the streaming era.”

About Viant

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators unparalleled scale, reach, and personalized precision on the largest screen in the home.

