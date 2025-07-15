Tucoemas Partners With Carefull to Strengthen Their Commitment to Financial Security, Education, and Community Resilience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tucoemas Federal Credit Union has chosen Carefull, the first financial safety platform purpose-built to protect older adults and their families from fraud, scams, and money mistakes, as its new financial safety partner. This partnership extends Tucoemas’ long-standing mission of “Rising Together, Anything is Possible” by providing older members and their loved ones with proactive financial security tools and protection against today’s growing threats of elder exploitation.

“The fastest-growing population in California is adults over 65, and with that comes a responsibility to protect the people who helped build our credit union and our community,” said Brice Yocum, CEO of Tucoemas Federal Credit Union. “Many of these members have been with Tucoemas for decades, and we want them to know how important they are to us. By partnering with Carefull, we’re offering an additional layer of protection for our PrimeTimers and their families, giving them peace of mind as financial scams become more frequent and sophisticated.”

Carefull’s AI-powered platform monitors everything from suspicious transactions and credit activity to unusual behavioral patterns, detecting threats early and guiding members and their designated trusted contacts with clear, actionable steps to stop problems before they cause harm. In addition to fraud and scam detection, Tucoemas members will have access to Carefull’s secure document and password vault, scam analysis for suspicious messages, and a robust library of fraud prevention and financial caregiving resources, all backed by $1M in identity theft insurance.

The partnership builds on Tucoemas’ existing PrimeTimers program, a financial wellness and outreach initiative tailored for older adults that offers fraud education, in-person seminars, newsletters, and direct communication. Carefull enhances these efforts by delivering ongoing, real-time protection and bringing family members into the prevention process.

“Financial elder abuse and scams are reaching epidemic levels nationwide, and we see the impacts firsthand here in our branches,” said Yocum. “Whether it’s romance scams, identity theft, or family members concerned about a loved one, Carefull gives us a scalable way to support our members and their caregivers before financial harm occurs.”

For Tucoemas, the Carefull partnership reflects a broader, community-first approach to member service. Through programs like Pathways, Tucoemas has prioritized personalized financial coaching and education—empowering members with the tools they need to build lasting financial security. With more than 50 team members certified as financial counselors, Tucoemas continues to lead by example in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, making sure they don’t just talk the talk—but truly walk the walk when it comes to protecting and empowering their members. Carefull reinforces this approach, delivering alerts with self-resolution pathways, education, and resources to help members and their families stay informed, engaged, and protected.

“Protecting older adults requires more than just reacting to scams—it takes proactive education and community partnership,” said Todd Rovak, Co-Founder of Carefull. “Tucoemas has shown true leadership in recognizing that financial security for older adults is about more than just transactions, it’s about education, community protection, and empowering families. We’re proud to partner with such a mission-driven credit union.”

About Tucoemas Federal Credit Union

Tucoemas has been serving Tulare County for over 75 years. With five branches in Tulare County, Tucoemas offers financial products and services to promote financial stability and empower opportunities in the community. Tucoemas offers checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, financial education, refunds foreign ATM fees, fee-free access to over 30,000 ATMs, and more. Additionally, Tucoemas has invested millions back into the community through local organizations, including The Valley Oak SPCA, Salt & Light, and The Source, among others. Tucoemas is proud to exemplify the credit union credo of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”.

About Carefull

Carefull is the first financial safety platform designed to protect aging adults and their families, from elder fraud, scams, and money mistakes. Built to support the unique needs of older adults, Carefull’s proprietary AI provides 24/7 account monitoring, a suite of identity and home protections, along with expert resources to help families, advisors, and financial institutions safeguard families’ financial well-being. Banks, credit unions, and wealth advisors use Carefull to deepen relationships across generations, provide proactive protection, and enhance trust with clients navigating both aging and financial caregiving for older adults. Recognized for its innovation in financial safety, Carefull partners with leading institutions to put financial care into financial services. Learn more at GetCarefull.com.