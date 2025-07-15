-

DDN and Polarise Partner to Deliver Sovereign, Sustainable AI Factories for Europe

CHATSWORTH, Calif. & PADERBORN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN®, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Polarise, Europe’s emerging pioneer in sovereign, sustainable AI infrastructure. This collaboration brings together DDN’s world-class AI data platform technology and Polarise’s end-to-end capabilities for building and operating NVIDIA-accelerated AI factories across the continent.

"Our collaboration with Polarise represents a major step forward in democratizing AI infrastructure for Europe," said Paul Bloch, President and Co-Founder of DDN.

Through this partnership, DDN and Polarise will deliver high-performance, resource-efficient AI infrastructure designed for the next generation of sovereign European AI workloads—at scale, with speed, and with sustainability in mind.

“Our collaboration with Polarise represents a major step forward in democratizing AI infrastructure for Europe,” said Paul Bloch, President and Co-Founder of DDN. “By combining DDN’s unparalleled AI data platform with Polarise’s innovative approach to AI factories and cloud delivery, we are enabling customers to power their AI ambitions responsibly and without compromise.”

Polarise specializes in building turnkey AI factories—end-to-end, AI-centric data centers based on the NVIDIA reference architecture. With locations in Germany and Norway, Polarise offers customers a sovereign alternative for consuming AI computing power through colocation, dedicated/private cloud, or direct API access via its own cloud platform. Polarise’s operations emphasize renewable energy, heat reuse, and cutting-edge cooling to ensure low-carbon, future-proof AI deployments.

“This partnership allows us to bring best-in-class storage and data intelligence from DDN into our ecosystem,” said Nicolas Kremer, CTO of Polarise. “Together, we’re creating Europe’s answer to the age of AI—an agile, sovereign, and sustainable infrastructure that challenges outdated industry norms.”

The joint offering will combine:

  • DDN’s enterprise-proven AI storage systems, optimized for NVIDIA DGX and AI factory environments, delivering extreme throughput and efficiency for AI model training, inference, and RAG workloads.
  • Polarise’s modular AI factory design and cloud delivery model, ensuring flexible, sovereign, and scalable access to AI compute and storage for enterprise and research customers.
  • Shared commitment to sustainability, reducing carbon impact through intelligent infrastructure design and integration with local communities.

The companies will initially focus on joint deployments across Germany and Norway, with further European expansion planned in 2025 and beyond.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

About Polarise

Now is the time to make responsible AI decisions. Polarise’s solutions ensure resource-saving AI workloads that have a future—cutting carbon emissions and integrating in existing communities to do an impact for good. Their growing portfolio of state-of-the-art AI factories, in combination with a sovereign cloud platform, provides unparalleled efficiency and customization for Europe’s next-generation AI leaders.

